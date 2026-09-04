Back Bay Architectural Commission public hearing set for Sept. 9

The Back Bay Architectural Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The public can participate virtually by visiting https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1658222374 or by calling 646-828-7666 and entering meeting ID 165 822 2374. Written comments or questions may be submitted to [email protected].

Violations Subcommittee Hearing (4:30 p.m.)

• 251 Commonwealth Ave. (VIO.26.1074): Unapproved alteration to rooftop balustrade. Continued from Aug. 12 hearing.

Design Review Public Hearing (5 p.m.)

Following the ratification of the Aug. 12 public hearing minutes, the commission will consider the following design review applications:

• 303 Newbury St. (APP # 27.0164 BB): Applicant Douglas Brown proposes installing signage, lighting, and moveable furniture at the lower level of the front facade.

• 372 Marlborough St. (APP # 27.0151 BB): Applicant Anthony Macchi proposes widening and lowering a previously approved fire escape at the rear elevation to become a small balcony, and changing a previously approved new window to a door with window-simulating details.

Administrative Review/Approval

The commission has delegated approval of certain routine items to staff pending ratification at the hearing. Applicants listed under this section need not appear:

• 157 Beacon St. (APP # 27.0152 BB): Replace existing roof deck in-kind.

• 259 Beacon St. (APP # 27.0167 BB): Replace non-historic metal cellar entry door with wood entry door at front facade.

• 279 Beacon St. (APP # 27.0160 BB): Install brick pavers at rear yard parking area.

• 389 Beacon St. (APP # 27.0095 BB): Replace existing skylight in-kind at roof.

• 955 Boylston St. (APP # 27.0115 BB): Replace rubber membrane roof and skylight in-kind at roof.

• 109 Commonwealth Ave. (APP # 27.0149 BB): Replace existing wood fence with a brick wall at rear elevation.

• 110 Commonwealth Ave. (APP # 27.0085 BB): Repair and repoint masonry, and replace copper flashing and roof slate in-kind at east elevation.

• 148 Commonwealth Ave. (APP # 27.0157 BB): Repair and repoint masonry at front facade.

• 362 Commonwealth Ave. (APP # 27.0144 BB): Replace window and door unit in-kind at upper story.

• 374 Commonwealth Ave. (APP # 27.0165 BB): Repair existing entrance canopy at rear elevation.

• 384 Commonwealth Ave. (APP # 27.0086 BB): Install 21 heat pumps at roof.

• 8 Gloucester St. (APP # 27.0148 BB): Replace rubber membrane roof.

• 9 Hereford St. (APP # 27.0153 BB): Repair and repaint wood trim and windows.

• 5 Marlborough St. (APP # 26.1147 BB): Replace non-original entry doors with historically appropriate wood panel doors at front facade.

• 382 Marlborough St. (APP # 27.0159 BB): Repoint masonry, replace rubber membrane roof and copper flashing and cladding in-kind at roof.

• 79 Newbury St. (APP # 27.0155 BB): Install wall sign at front facade.

• 125 Newbury St. (APP # 27.0112 BB): Install wall sign and window signage at front facade.

• 141 Newbury St. (APP # 27.0170 BB): Install wall sign and window signage at front facade.

• 201 Newbury St. (APP # 27.0174 BB): Repoint masonry at rear elevation.

• 250 Newbury St. (APP # 27.0158 BB): Install wall signs at front facade.

• 338 Newbury St. (APP # 27.0100 BB): Replace blade sign at front facade.

The hearing will conclude with staff updates ahead of a projected adjournment at 6:15 p.m.