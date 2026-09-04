BSHC to honor Brian Dempsey and Michael Curry as its Legacy of Leading Gala honorees for excellence in public service and community advocacy

Boston Senior Home Care (BSHC), a trusted nonprofit Aging Services Access Point dedicated to helping older adults, people with disabilities, and family caregivers access home- and community-based services and supports in the City of Boston, will honor Brian Dempsey, Former State Representative and President of Dempsey Associates, and Dr. Michael Curry, President and Chief Executive Officer, Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, at this year’s Legacy of Leading Gala: Transforming Communities through Service luncheon celebration on Thursday, October 1, 12-2 PM, at the Four Seasons Hotel Boston. The Legacy of Leading Gala is BSHC’s annual signature sellout event that draws nearly 300 business and community leaders and advocates.

The announcement comes as BSHC recently announced the second year of its strategic partnership with the Planned Lifetime Assistance Network of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Inc. (PLAN of MA & RI). The organization will again serve as the event’s Diamond Sponsor.

In addition, Emily’s Foods of Chelsea, a door-to-door food delivery service for elders and family childcare programs in the Greater Boston area, will continue its support of the Legacy of Leading Gala as a Platinum Sponsor. BSHC is grateful to Emily’s Foods, which has generously supported the event for over a decade.

“Boston Senior Home Care is honored to recognize these two outstanding leaders for their steadfast commitment to service and for uplifting vulnerable populations in our community,” said Chief Executive Officer Meg Hogan. “Their extraordinary impact reflects the values at the heart of our mission, and we are proud to recognize Brian and Michael and pay tribute to all they have done and continue to do to improve the lives of others. The Legacy of Leading Gala is also made possible by the generous support of our sponsors, whose belief in our mission helps us provide essential services and supports to those who need them most.”

Event proceeds will help BSHC connect 13,000 older adults, people with disabilities and family caregivers each year to the services and supports they need to live safely and independently in their homes and communities through:

• In-home services and supports and person-centered planning

• Connections to community-based resources

• Home-delivered meals and other essential services that promote health and safety

• Evidence-based behavioral health and wellness programs

• Programs that reduce social isolation and strengthen health and wellbeing

• Education, resources, and support for family caregivers

Additional corporate sponsorship opportunities are available. Event tickets are now on sale. The event will be emceed by Janet Wu, former anchor/reporter, Bloomberg News.

To learn more, visit bshcinfo.org/legacy-of-leading-gala/.

Boston Senior Home Care (BSHC) is a private, nonprofit human services agency based in Boston. Since 1974, it has been dedicated to making a difference by connecting older adults and individuals with disabilities with social services and resources to live independently. BSHC also provides support and guidance to caregivers by helping them care for their loved ones while focusing on their self-care needs. For more information, visit bshcinfo.org.