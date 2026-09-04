Officials to hold virtual public meeting on proposed 41 Berkeley St. project

The city’s Planning Department will hold a virtual public meeting to discuss the proposed 41 Berkeley St. project in the South End on Monday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the proposed Notice of Project Change (NPC), its anticipated impacts as outlined in the Aug. 21 NPC, and recent project updates. The meeting will include a presentation by the developer followed by questions and comments from the public.

The Notice of Project Change proposes three components: the Tremont Component which includes approximately 234 residential units and approximately 6,130 sf of retail/restaurant space; the Franklin Union Component, which includes approximately 57 residential units and approximately 2,120 sf of retail/restaurant space; and the Appleton Component, which includes approximately 21 residential units. Approximately 93 parking spaces will be located in a below-grade garage. The project also includes new open space on the site.

Register for the meeting in advance at: http://bosplans.org/41BerkeleyStreet-0914