SoWa Artists Guild schedules September events

SoWa First Friday will open the season on Labor Day weekend, Friday Sept. 4, from 5-9 p.m. The 40th annual South End Open Studios will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, and Sunday, Sept. 20, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. SoWa Sundays will continue the momentum on Sept. 6, 13, and 27 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

SoWa Artists Guild events are free and open to the public and are held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Rally for a Sewage-Free Charles on Sept. 8 on the Esplanade

The Charles River Watershed Association (CWRA) will hold its Rally for a Sewage-Free Charles on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m., on the Fiedler Dock on the Charles River Esplanade.

Presently the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) is deciding on a Long-Term Control Plan that would allow pollution to continue for decades. The public comment period to push for a better plan that would eliminate sewage dumping is Oct. 30.

At the rally, participants will stand in solidarity with fellow river advocates (Charles and Mystic River Watershed Associations, Massachusetts Rivers Alliance, Conservation Law Foundation); hear from leaders on the importance of clean water; and submit their official public comment onsite.

To register for the rally, which is free to attend, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/its-time-to-cut-the-crap-rally-for-sewage-free-rivers-tickets-1997913103876

Violinist Rachel Barton Pine to perform Sept. 13 at Calderwood Hall

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum presents violinist Rachel Barton Pine in concert on Sunday, Sept. 13, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Calderwood Hall at 25 Evans Way.

Tickets each cost $70 to $99, while students and children, age 5-17, are admitted for $25, and seniors are admitted for $63-89.

Visit https://www.gardnermuseum.org/calendar/rachel-barton-pine-20260913 to purchase tickets and for more information on this performance.

ParkARTS Fall Watercolor Painting Workshops return to Copley Square Park and Public Garden Lagoon

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department today announced the return of its popular ParkARTS Fall Watercolor Painting Workshop series, taking place throughout September. The free workshops are part of Boston Parks’ 2026 ParkARTS program, which brings arts and cultural programming to parks across the city.

Workshop dates include Copley Square Park at 560 Boylston St. in the Back Bay on Saturday, Sept. 19; and the Public Garden Lagoon on Saturday, Sept. 26. Both classes will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, weather permitting.

Open to Boston residents ages 9 and up, the Watercolor Painting Workshops welcome artists of all skill levels to create their own green space-inspired masterpieces. Materials and instruction will be provided by a local instructor. Pre-registration is required. For more information, visit boston.gov/watercolor-workshops.

Summer Shack Offering Guests Complimentary 1lb Birthday Lobsters on their Birthday

Summer Shack’s special birthday gift is back by popular demand and better than before. Last year, The Summer Shack offered guests with September birthdays a complimentary one pound lobster with the proof of a valid ID on their birthday. This year, the Summer Shack team is offering this unique birthday treat year-round, not just limited to September! On the guests’ actual birthday, they can swap out the usual birthday cake for something even cooler—a complimentary 1lb birthday lobster. This special offer is available on the day of your birthday with proof of ID!

Guests of any age are encouraged to make a reservation early, as spots are expected to fill up quickly, ensuring no one misses out on their special day. This offer is valid for dine-in only, and gratuity is not included. No purchase is necessary for this special treat. For more information and to make a reservation, please visit summershackrestaurant.com/.

With locations in Alewife, Cambridge and Mohegan Sun, Summer Shack is a quintessential New England institution serving up a delicious take on a traditional New England Clam Shack that is not to be missed! Celebrating 25 years, Summer Shack pays tribute to tradition while adding energetic city flare. The raw bar case holds 2,000 pieces of fresh shellfish and our legendary oyster shucker has won countless shucking competitions in and around the city. With the ability to accommodate parties of all sizes, Summer Shack is the perfect place for your guests to feel like it’s always Summer! For reservations or more information, please visit www.summershackrestaurant.com