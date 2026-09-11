101st Annual Italian Feast of Saints Cosmas and Damian this weekend

It’s that time of year again when the streets of East Cambridge will come alive for the 101stAnnual Grand Italian Feast of Saints Cosmas and Damian on September 11, 12 & 13 on Warren and Porter Streets in East Cambridge. The three-day fun family event features a wide variety of sweet and savory food, a beer garden, amusement rides, games, parades and music that spans decades of dance, pop, and rock. Festivities begin on Friday, September 11 at 6:00pm when Saints Cosmas and Damian accompanied by members of the Society, the North End Marching Band, and the faithful process from their permanent home at 17 Porter Street in East Cambridge to the outdoor chapel overlooking the festival concourse on Warren and Porter Streets. At 7:00pm, a special healing service with the holy relics of Saints Cosmas and Damian will take place at the outdoor chapel.

On Friday night the entertainment begins at 6:00pm and Trifecta takes the stage. After their performance the Pop2000 Tour makes its stop at the Feast with Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, OTown, Ryan Cabrera and LFO. Don’t miss this exciting and high energy show by some the biggest recording artists of the 2000’s. They will not disappoint!

On Saturday, the festivities begin at 1:00pm as the savory aromas of pizza, fried dough, Italian sausages, peppers, zeppoles, and much more permeate the air around Warren and Porter Streets, along with continuous entertainment throughout the day night, including award winning Pop Country Music artist Samantha Rae and Boston’s own World Premier Band.

At 6:30pm Saints Cosmas and Damian accompanied by members of the Society, the North End Marching Band, the award winning Everett High School Marching Band and the faithful process from their permanent home at 17 Porter Street to the outdoor chapel.

Beginning at 8:00pm Saturday night 1980’s and 1990’s hit machine and pop icon Taylor Dayne performs her many hits including her #1 Billboard chart sensations “Tell It To My Heart”, “Love Will Lead You Back”, “Prove Your Love”, “With Every Beat of My Heart”, and so many more!

The grand finale of the Feast on Sunday begins at 10:30am with their annual Mass in honor of the Healing Saints Cosmas and Damian at St. Francis of Assisi Church on Cambridge Street. At 1:30pm the grand procession with the Saints, accompanied by the North End Marching Band, Italian American Marching Band, and Roma Band winds through the streets of East Cambridge and Somerville as it has for over 100 years. Don’t miss highlights at 3:00pm on Washington Street in Somerville and 5:00pm at the corner of Cambridge and Warren Street in East Cambridge.

Local favorites such as SeaBreeze with Stephen Savio and Smokin’ Joe and his band entertain throughout the day as the food and fun flow through the streets. The procession arrives back on Warren Street at 7:00pm for a welcome back confetti celebration followed by a performance by the world famous Drifters! Come hear all time favorites such as “Under the Boardwalk”, “Save the Last Dance For Me”, “This Magic Moment”, “Stand By Me” and so much more from this iconic group. In addition, parking is available in Twin City Plaza next to the feast all weekend. Come have a bite to eat, go on a ride, play a game, and enjoy all of our great free entertainment. See you at the Feast! For Feast and vendor information, call (617) 407-1256 or visit www.cosmas-and-damian.org” www.cosmas-and-damian.org or www.italianfeast.org”www.italianfeast.org.