Notice of project change filed for 41 Berkeley Street development

A Notice of Project Change (NPC) has been filed with the Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) for the Planned Development Area at 41 Berkeley Street in the South End. The filing, submitted by Ben Franklin Development, LLC on Friday, August 21, 2026, details proposed alterations to the previously approved redevelopment of the former Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology campus.

The proposed modifications primarily pivot the project away from its originally approved senior care facility towards a unified, multifamily residential program. According to the development team, the revised project will be constructed substantially within the previously approved building envelopes and breaks down into three distinct components:

• The Tremont Component will include approximately 234 residential units and approximately 6,130 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

• The Franklin Union Component will feature approximately 57 residential units alongside 2,120 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

• The Appleton Component will offer approximately 21 residential units.

In addition to the shift in housing types, the NPC outlines an expansion of the project’s below-grade parking garage. The facility’s capacity will increase from the originally approved 60 spaces to approximately 93 spaces by repurposing basement areas that were originally intended for back-of-house functions serving the senior care use. Despite these changes, the project will maintain its commitment to establishing new, publicly accessible open space on the site, preserving the previously approved 24% site open space framework.

This NPC process provides an opportunity for neighborhood residents to learn about the project’s new direction and submit written feedback. The public comment period is currently open and will conclude on Monday, September 21, 2026.

Residents interested in reviewing the full details of the proposal can access the project files online via the BPDA website. For a comprehensive overview of the design refinements, transportation analysis, and unit breakdowns, community members should refer to the Notice of Project Change document.

Additionally, paper copies of the NPC may be viewed in the office of the Secretary of the BPDA, Room 910, Boston City Hall, Boston, MA 02201. The office is open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding legal holidays. Those with questions or who wish to submit comments directly can contact BPDA representative Camille Platt-Decosta via email at [email protected].