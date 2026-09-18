Aquarium now offering discounted tickets for homeschooling families

The New England Aquarium is offering discounted admission this fall for homeschooling families to experience its educational programs and exhibits.

Every Tuesday through December 22, 2026, homeschool families have access to special ticket prices: $12 for children and $21 for adults. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Aquarium’s Reservations Department at 617-973-5206 daily between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. More information is available on neaq.org.

Included in admission, the Aquarium offers a variety of programs, presentations, and feedings each day:

• Guests can stop by an interactive educational space on the third floor called the Exploration Station, which offers both guided and self-led themed activities. Families can engage with sensory activities, pretend to be an Aquarium veterinarian, and spend some down time reading books.

• Join an educator along the exhibit path for an up-close experience with one of the Aquarium’s animal ambassadors. Learn more about jellies, local turtle species, or axolotls during animal encounters happening daily at 10:45 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.

The New England Aquarium is a nonprofit research and conservation organization that has protected and cared for our ocean and marine animals for more than 55 years. We provide science-based solutions and help shape policies that create measurable change to address threats the ocean faces. We inspire action through discovery and help create engaged, resilient communities.