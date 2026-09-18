Sen. Brownsberger wins reelection by 37 votes after recount

After a recount completed Thursday, Sept. 10, at City Hall, Sen. William Brownsberger won his reelection bid by 35 votes of more than 24,000 ballots cast.

The incumbent beat out Daniel Lander, a former senior policy advisor to Mayor Michelle Wu who received her support in the race, by a narrow margin in the Sept. 1 Democratic primary election.

“I’m just grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve the people in my district, and I’m eager to get back to work,” Sen. Brownsberger told The Boston Globe in the wake of his election-recount coup. “I’m a true public servant. I always call issues the way I see them, and I always listen closely to my constituents, and I’m going to be the same person next year that I was last year.”

Brownsberger, age 69, triumphed largely due to support from voters in his hometown of Belmont while 34-year-old Lander won Boston and Watertown, as well as the part of Cambridge located in the district.