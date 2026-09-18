SoWa Artists Guild’s September events continue

The 40th annual South End Open Studios will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, and Sunday, Sept. 20, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and the final SoWa Sunday of the month will be held Sept. 27 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

SoWa Artists Guild events are free and open to the public and are held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Violinist Rachel Barton Pine to perform Sept. 13 at Calderwood Hall

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum presents violinist Rachel Barton Pine in concert on Sunday, Sept. 13, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Calderwood Hall at 25 Evans Way.

Tickets each cost $70 to $99, while students and children, age 5-17, are admitted for $25, and seniors are admitted for $63-89.

Visit https://www.gardnermuseum.org/calendar/rachel-barton-pine-20260913 to purchase tickets and for more information on this performance.

ParkARTS Fall Watercolor Painting Workshops return to Copley Square

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department has announced the return of its popular ParkARTS Fall Watercolor Painting Workshop series, taking place throughout September. The free workshops are part of Boston Parks’ 2026 ParkARTS program, which brings arts and cultural programming to parks across the city.

Workshop dates include Copley Square Park at 560 Boylston St. in the Back Bay on Saturday, Sept. 19; and the Public Garden Lagoon on Saturday, Sept. 26. Both classes will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, weather permitting.

Open to Boston residents ages 9 and up, the Watercolor Painting Workshops welcome artists of all skill levels to create their own green space-inspired masterpieces. Materials and instruction will be provided by a local instructor. Pre-registration is required. For more information, visit boston.gov/watercolor-workshops.

WLP’s annual Spaghetti Dinner returns Oct. 29 to Fairmont Copley Plaza

The Women’s Lunch Place’s annual Spaghetti Dinner takes place on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. at the Fairmont Copley Plaza hotel.

WLP Advocate Bonnie Zamparelli will be the event’s featured speaker.

Visit https://womenslunchplace.org/event/sponsors?utm_source=Women%27s+Lunch+Place+Community&utm_campaign to purchase tickets or for more information on the event.