Mayor Wu appoints Emily Knight as Economic Development Chief

Mayor Michelle today announced the appointment of Emily Knight as the City of Boston’s new Economic Development Chief. Knight will begin serving in the role on October 19, 2026.

A longtime Boston resident, Knight has spent her career at the intersection of entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic development. Most recently, she has served as President and CEO of The Engine, where she shaped the organization’s strategic direction and built partnerships with industry leaders, educational institutions, and public sector partners to help tech companies grow and bring breakthrough technologies to market.

Under Emily’s leadership, The Engine strengthened its position as a hub for ‘Tough Tech’—science and engineering focused on solving the world’s most difficult and urgent challenges. The organization now supports more than 150 companies and was recently recognized by TIME as one of the country’s top incubators and accelerators.

“We are deeply grateful to Interim Chief Donald Wright for guiding this team and delivering such impact through the opportunities of last summer and beyond, while laying the groundwork for even more ahead,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Emily Knight has spent her career bringing people and institutions together to turn ambitious ideas into companies, jobs, and lasting economic growth. Emily understands what entrepreneurs and businesses need to succeed—and how to ensure that success reaches every neighborhood in our City. I’m thrilled to welcome her to our team and look forward to her leadership to grow our economy, strengthen our communities, and make Boston the best place to build a life and build a business.”

Knight’s appointment underscores the Wu administration’s focus on strengthening Boston’s economic competitiveness while expanding access to the jobs, investment, and opportunities created by Boston’s thriving innovation economy.

“Boston has extraordinary talent, institutions, and ideas, and this role is an incredible opportunity to connect those strengths into economic growth that lasts,” said Emily Knight, Incoming Economic Development Chief for the City of Boston. “I want to help companies start here and grow here, while making sure the jobs and industries they create are felt in every neighborhood across the City. I’m incredibly proud of what we built at The Engine, and I’m ready to bring those nine years of learning to the City I love and call home.”

Knight joined The Engine in 2017 and served in several leadership roles before becoming President and CEO. Prior to that, she managed general operations, strategy, and product development at Workbar coworking spaces. Knight holds a Bachelor of Science from Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration, and is a resident of Roslindale.