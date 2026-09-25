MBTA announces infrastructure work for October, Green, Blue lines, Commuter rail impacted

The MBTA has announced major construction work will continue in October to upgrade and enhance the subway and Commuter Rail system while also supporting several MassDOT projects. With the goal of improving reliability and the accessibility of the T for all riders, MBTA crews will perform work in support of Blue Line infrastructure revitalization, accessibility upgrades on the Green Line, critical Green Line central tunnel signal upgrades, and Commuter Rail improvements. The MBTA will also support MassDOT work on Route 24 in Taunton and as part of the West Roxbury Parkway Bridge Replacement project. More information on each project is below.

In order to accomplish these system upgrades, service changes will take place in October on the Blue, Green, New Bedford/Fall River, Framingham/Worcester, and Needham lines.

Riders can find more information on service changes through in-station signage, in-station public announcements, and at mbta.com/PlannedWork. Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site to offer information and assistance during these service changes. Riders are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts or to follow the MBTA on X @MBTA, @MBTA_CR, and @MBTA_CR_Alerts for up-to-date service information.

On the Blue Line:

During one weekend in October, the MBTA’s Maintenance of Way team will complete important switch work at Wonderland, including the replacement of switch timbers, switch points and stock rails, and all other maintenance needs. Following this work, all end track areas at Wonderland will be fully tamped, improving operations at the end of the line and ultimately improving reliability for Blue Line riders.

To accomplish this work, the following service change will take place:

​•​All Blue Line trains will operate on a single track between Revere Beach and Wonderland during the weekend of October 3 – 4.

​•​Riders will need to board all trains at Wonderland on the outbound platform.

​•​Blue Line train service will operate between Bowdoin and Wonderland, though every other train will terminate at either Wonderland or Orient Heights.

​•​Trains will operate approximately every 14 minutes between Orient Heights and Wonderland.

​•​Trains will operate at their normal weekend frequency between Bowdoin and Orient Heights.

On the Green Line:

As previously announced, Symphony Station remains closed to advance major accessibility upgrades at the station. Located in one of Boston’s busiest cultural and historical neighborhoods, the 85-year-old Symphony Station is being upgraded into a safer, fully accessible station featuring four new elevators and many other station enhancements.

In October, work will continue as part of the Green Line C Branch Accessibility Improvements project. Several street-level C Branch stops along Beacon Street in the Town of Brookline include platforms at an inaccessible height with significant barriers for riders with disabilities or those using wheeled mobility devices. The MBTA is advancing critical accessibility improvements at seven above-ground stations on the C Branch, which will provide a faster and more comfortable boarding experience for all riders.

The MBTA will also continue work on critical signal upgrades within the central Green Line tunnel. At over 100 years old, the MBTA’s Green Line signal system is being replaced with upgraded, modern technology. When the project is complete, the new signal system will provide the MBTA Operations team with improved train detection, better management of train congestion within the tunnel, and more consistent train spacing, which provides the foundation for improved service frequency. These operational improvements mean more reliable service for riders with fewer unplanned disruptions and emergency repairs caused by the older, aging signal system. Compatible with the upcoming fleet of new Type 10 Green Line cars, these signal upgrades also help prepare the MBTA for future generations of riders.

To accomplish this work, the following service changes will take place:

​•​Symphony Station is closed to riders until spring 2029. During this time, Green Line E branch trains will bypass the station (meaning trolleys will operate through the station in both directions, but will not stop).

​•​Riders who typically board or disembark at Symphony can instead board or disembark at Northeastern University or Prudential, which are 0.3 miles away (or about a five-minute walk) from Symphony.

​•​Riders are encouraged to instead consider travelling on the Orange Line at Massachusetts Avenue, which is 0.1 miles (or about a three-minute walk) from Symphony.

​•​Riders may also use the Route 39, which operates parallel to the E branch in both directions along Huntington Avenue.

​•​Green Line C branch service will bypass the following street-level stops during the following dates:

​•​Green Line trains in both directions will not stop at Brandon Hall through October 4.

​•​Trains will bypass the stop in the inbound and outbound directions during this time period. Riders can instead board or disembark one stop away at either Fairbanks Street or Summit Avenue, which are 0.1-0.2 miles away (or a 4- to 5-minute walk).

​•​Green Line trains will not stop at Dean Road in the inbound direction through October 9.

​•​Trains will bypass the stop in the inbound direction during this time period. Riders can instead board or disembark one stop away at either Englewood Avenue or Tappan Street, which are 0.2 miles away (or about a 4- to 5-minute walk).

​•​Green Line trains will not stop at Hawes Street in the outbound direction for 20 days, October 19 – November 7.

​•​Trains will bypass the stop in the outbound direction during this time period. Riders can instead board or disembark one stop away at either Saint Mary’s Stret or Kent Street, which are 0.2-0.3 miles away (or about a 4- to 6-minute walk).

​•​Green Line trains will not stop at Saint Paul Street in the outbound direction for 20 days, October 19 – November 7.

​•​Trains will bypass the stop in the outbound direction during this time period. Riders can instead board or disembark one stop away at either Saint Mary’s Stret or Kent Street, which are 0.2 miles away (or about a 4- to 6-minute walk).

​•​Green Line service will be suspended between Government Center and Babcock Street on the B branch, Government Center and Kenmore on the C branch, North Station and Kenmore on the D branch, and Heath Street and North Station on the E Branch during the following dates:

​•​As previously announced, for nine consecutive days, September 26 – October 4

​•​During the weekend of October 31 – November 1

​​•​Riders using shuttle bus service should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider travelling to Park Street from Boston College should budget at least an additional 25 minutes of travel in additional to their regular commute.

​•​B Branch: Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Babcock Street and Back Bay.

​•​Riders can connect to the Orange Line at Back Bay for continued service through downtown toward North Station.

​•​There will be free fares at Kenmore with the fare gates open. Fares will also be free at all surface-level stops west of Kenmore.

​•​Route 57 bus service will be fare-free during this service change.

​•​C Branch: Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Kenmore and Back Bay.

​•​Riders can connect to the Orange Line at Back Bay for continued service through downtown toward North Station.

​•​There will be free fares at Kenmore with the fare gates open. Fares will also be free at all surface-level stops west of Kenmore.

​•​D Branch: Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Kenmore and Back Bay.

​•​Riders can connect to the Orange Line at Back Bay for continued service through downtown toward North Station.

​•​There will be free fares at Kenmore and Riverside with the fare gates open. Fares will also be free at all surface-level stops west of Kenmore.

​•​E Branch: Route 39 will replace Green Line E Branch service between Heath Street and Back Bay. Extra buses will be added to the 39 to accommodate additional capacity. The route will be fare-free during this service change.

​•​The Framingham/Worcester Commuter Rail Line will be free between South Station and Lansdowne during these service changes. Passengers should note that regular fares are in place beyond Lansdowne.

​•​All shuttle buses are accessible to riders with disabilities. Accessible van service will be available for Green Line stops between Kenmore & North Station. See station personnel for assistance.

On the Franklin/Foxboro Commuter Rail Line

​•​As previously announced, the MBTA and Keolis will accomplish critical track revitalization improvements beginning September 21 through the end of October, replacing hundreds of railroad ties along the Franklin/Foxboro line, resulting in reliability improvements and fewer disruptions related to older infrastructure.

• Work will also take place in October to support the South Station Signal and Track Improvements Project. The MBTA is in the process of upgrading the Tower One track and signal system and the Cove track system to improve the reliability of service at South Station. This work will also support future growth of the MBTA and Amtrak.

​•​In order to accomplish this work, the following service change will take place:

​•​Franklin/Foxboro Trains 1732, 1748, 1725, and 1739 will be replaced with free and accessible shuttle bus service between Foxboro and Walpole beginning September 21 through the end of October.

​•​Other Franklin/Foxboro Line trains will have adjusted departure times.

​•​Additional midday trains will be replaced with free and accessible shuttle bus service in late October to accommodate this work.

​•​A new schedule will be shared soon when plans are finalized at MBTA.com/CR.

• All Franklin/Foxboro Line trains will replaced with free and accessible shuttle buses between Foxboro and Walpole on October 16, 19, 23, and 26.

​On the New Bedford/Fall River Commuter Rail Line:

​•​During one weekend in October, MassDOT will perform work on Route 24 Taunton bridges, which crosses over Middleborough Secondary rail line.

​•​To accomplish this work, the following service change will take place:

​•​New Bedford/Fall River service will be replaced with shuttle bus service between New Bedford/Fall River and Middleborough during the weekend of October 3 – 4.

• There will be two shuttle routes available during this closure.

• Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Fall River and Middleborough making all stops.

• Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between New Bedford Middleborough.

• There will be no shuttle bus stop at East Taunton.

• On the Framingham/Worcester Commuter Rail Line:

• In October, the MBTA will perform critical work on the Framingham/Worcester Line as part of Worcester Line track and signal improvements. The MBTA continues to invest in its Commuter Rail infrastructure to help keep service safe, reliable, and efficient.

​To accomplish this work, the following service suspension will take place:

​•​Framingham/Worcester Line service will be suspended between Framingham and South Station during the weekend of October 17 – 18.

​•​Free and accessible shuttle bus service will replace train service between Framingham and South Station. There will be four shuttle routes available during this closure.

​•​Shuttle Bus Route 1 will operate between Framingham, West Natick, Natick Center, Wellesley Square, Wellesley Hills, and South Station.

​•​Shuttle Bus Route 2 will operate between Wellesley Hills, Riverside for connections to the Green Line D branch, Auburndale, West Newton, Newtonville, Boston Landing, and South Station.

​•​Shuttle Bus Route 3 will operate between Framingham, West Natick, Natick Center, Wellesley Square, Wellesley Hills, and Back Bay.

​•​Shuttle Bus Route 4 will operate between Wellesley Hills, Riverside for connections to the Green Line D branch, Auburndale, West Newton, Newtonville, Boston Landing, and Back Bay.

​•​There will be no shuttle bus stops at Wellesley Farms and Lansdowne.

​•​Passengers who typically board at Wellesley Farms should instead travel to Wellesley Hills for alternate shuttle bus services.

​•​The Commuter Rail between Worcester and Framingham will be fare-free during this service change.

On the Needham Commuter Rail Line:

• MassDOT will perform work in October as part of the West Roxbury Parkway Bridge Replacement project, which will replace the bridge that carries the West Roxbury Parkway over the Needham Line.

• To accomplish this work, the following service change will take place:

• Needham Line service will be suspended between Needham Heights and South Station beginning at approximately 11 PM through the end of service on October 16 and continuing through the weekend of October 17 – 18.

​•​There will be no shuttle bus service alternatives for this service change.

​•​Passengers may use Bus Routes 35, 36, and 37 between West Roxbury and Forest Hills for connections to Orange Line subway service between Forest Hills and Back Bay.

​•​Passengers may use Bus Route 59 between Needham Junction and Newton Highlands. Additional buses will operate on the 59 later into the evenings during these weekend dates to mimic the span of time Needham Line train service operates.

​•​There will be no service at Hersey.

​•​Riders using Bus Routes 35, 36, 37, or 59 should budget extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to South Station from West Roxbury should budget at least 35 minutes of travel in addition to their regular trip time.