For us, a stockpile of pantry treats began with our introduction to the Freshé line of tuna and salmon meals, which combined legumes, vegetables, fish, and a promise of high quality and sustainability. Each tin provides a complete, high-protein meal that is as easy to enjoy as opening the can.

The founders of Freshé expanded their offerings with lines of “Henry and Lisa” tinned and frozen fish. We expanded our stock of pantry treats with offerings from Patagonia Provisions, Costco, Trader Joe’s, Row 34, and Fishwife. We eat our main meal at midday and often enjoy a bowl of rice topped with a selection from our high-protein tins.

Vegetables Too!

In addition to our fishy treats, we have upped our vegetable game with premium tinned and bottled veggies and legumes from Dan Barber’s Row 34 canned selections, Trader Joe’s canned legumes, Jovial Beans, and others. These products all have simple ingredients, great nutrition, and long use-by dates.

Here is our current selection of pantry treats that we will use to make special or speedy meals.

Higher Quality/Higher Cost

Many of our choices have a higher price tag than the other offerings on the shelf. However, they also have fewer ingredients, higher standards, higher-quality ingredients, and trusted sources and manufacturers.

In some cases, like canned trout, we stock both Fishwife for eating out of the can or over rice, and Trader Joe’s for making trout pâté or adding to a salad. Both are excellent products, but Trader Joe’s is lower cost, still high quality, and works well as a recipe ingredient.

The Fishwife contains smoked trout, olive oil, garlic, and salt. The Trader Joe’s version has smoked trout, canola oil, and salt, plus possible additional ingredients that may matter for someone with allergies. We use it to make a trout pâté for an appetizer, and we keep it on hand.

We also watch for sales on many of our tinned pantry items. We stock up on Fishwife, Row 34, Jovial Beans, and Patagonia when they are on sale online or in the supermarket. So we save when we can. However, we strongly believe that these products are worth the cost. The quality is outstanding, and when we turn to our tinned-treat shelf for a quick supper, we know we are having a special meal, so we slow down and enjoy it.

Simple to Serve

We have to admit that since Ed loves to eat at the kitchen sink, he will sometimes pop open a can and eat it as is, without leaving the kitchen. Penny is happiest with tinned fish over brown rice. (And, by the way, that brown rice is the frozen packets from Trader Joe’s cooked for three minutes in the microwave.)

For a fuller meal, you can combine some of the offerings into a salad or a combined plate. A good tin of smoked salmon pairs well with Jovial Cannellini Beans and some Row 34, Badger Flame Beets. We also find our stash a great way to enhance a meal of leftovers. Often, protein is the missing element that balances a meal. Tinned protein gives you plenty of options.

Beyond feeding us at home, our tins can also be added to picnics, roofdeck suppers, or as a cool item to introduce to friends at a potluck. We discovered Trader Joe’s tinned trout when a neighbor brought a trout pâté to a roof deck gathering.

When you consider the cost of dining out or takeout when you’re tired, our pantry options boost all our budgets: food, energy, and time.

Do you have a question or topic for Fresh & Local? Email [email protected] with your suggestion.