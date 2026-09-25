Third annual ‘Beacon Hill Design Day’ is set for October 1

Beacon Hill Books & Cafe and the Boston Athenaeum have announced the seven acclaimed designers headlining 2026 Beacon Hill Design Day, a one-day event celebrating craftsmanship, elevated style, and the timeless principles that define extraordinary spaces.

Hosted at the Boston Athenaeum’s historic building at 10½ Beacon St. on Thursday, Oct. 1, Beacon Hill Design Day will feature a series of thoughtful conversations with iconic tastemakers influencing the modern world of design. All of the speakers are authors of recent books detailing their careers in luxury placemaking, artistic influence, or approach to craftsmanship.

Speakers include: Elizabeth Lawrence, Partner at luxury interior design firm Williams Lawrence (williamslawrence.com) and co-author of ‘Decoration’ (2026); Cathy Kincaid, Founder of luxury interiors Cathy Kincaid Interiors Ltd. (cathy-kincaid.com) and author of ‘Memorable Rooms’ (2026); Tom Kligerman, New York-based architect at Kligerman Architecture & Design (kligermanad.com) and author of ‘Summer By The Sea’ (2026); Scott J. Sottile, Partner at architectural firm Ferguson & Shamamian Architects (fergusonshamamian.com) and co-author of ‘Collaborations: Architecture, Interiors, Landscapes’ (2026); Marshall Watson, Founder of luxury interior design firm Marshall Watson & Reid Deane Ganes (marshallwatsoninteriors.com) and author of Defining Elegance (2026); Genevieve Wheeler Brown, founder of fine art auction advisory firm Genevieve Wheeler Brown Decorative Art Advisory (genevievewheeler.com) and author of ‘Beyond Blue and White’ (2025); Marissa Geoffroy, Creative Director at luxury craftware designer Sherle Wagner International (sherlewagner.com) and author of ‘The Art of the Bath’ (2026).

The program includes presentations by the authors accompanied by a seated luncheon, offering moments of meaningful exchange among those who appreciate the art of creating beautiful spaces, and providing attendees with insights into the process, philosophies, and craftsmanship of some of the nation’s leading designers.

Tickets are $325 and offered on a limited basis; proceeds benefit the Boston Athenaeum’s programming. Interested attendees can purchase tickets at bostonathenaeum.org/events. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase books previewed during the presentations, offering a deeper look into each speaker’s portfolio and creative vision.