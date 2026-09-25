Wu announces new partnership with Umass Boston that gives students hands-on training to deliver public health education to high school students

Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), and University of Massachusetts Boston has announced a groundbreaking partnership that will provide college students with hands-on training and experience in urban public health. The students will then deliver public health education in high schools across the city.

The partnership between UMass Boston’s Urban Public Health department and BPHC will offer internships this fall to the first class of seniors in the three-year-old degree program. It deepens the partnership between the city and its only public research university and further strengthens Boston’s longstanding commitment to ensuring all residents can live healthy, fulfilling lives.

“Boston thrives when our young people have opportunities to learn, lead, and directly shape the future of their communities,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “By bringing together UMass Boston, Boston Public Health Commission, and our Boston schools, we are giving our young people the chance to connect with public health leaders, gain meaningful hands-on experience and share trusted information with their peers and communities. We are excited to build on this partnership and create a healthier, more connected Boston for years to come.”

“Our students know that public health begins close to home, and we are pleased to create this opportunity through our expanding partnership with the City of Boston to give our students hands-on experience improving health and fighting disease in their backyard and around the world,” said Marcelo Suárez-Orozco, Chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Boston. “UMass Boston is proud to deepen our work with Mayor Wu and the entire City to further her short- and long-term goals to improve life expectancy and eliminate racial and ethnic health disparities.”

This announcement builds on the Boston Public Health Commission’s continued work to unite public health leadership and academia through Boston SPHERE (Strengthening Public Health-Academic Partnerships in Education, Research, and Equity), a coalition of colleges, universities, research centers, and academic medical centers working together to bridge the gap between research and on-the-ground outcomes. BPHC has long been invested in growing a diverse and culturally responsive workforce through its Boston Area Health Education Center (a partner of the statewide MassAHEC Network at the University of Massachusetts Medical School). BPHC also has a commitment to promoting adolescent health, providing evidence-based health education and other services through the Health Resource Center program and other adolescent-focused initiatives.

“This partnership with UMass Boston is an excellent example of how universities and public health organizations can come together in a shared commitment to improving the well-being of our communities,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “I’m grateful for UMB’s partnership with us as part of SPHERE, BPHC staff who are supporting this program, and the UMB students who will be a great support in our efforts to deliver health education to Boston high school students through peer-led, evidence-based programming and mentorship.”

UMass Boston launched the Urban Public Health department in 2022. It currently serves 65 students entering their second, third, and fourth years and will expand to over 100 students this Fall semester when the incoming cohort of first-year students arrives. The department prepares students for jobs in the public health field, with a focus on improving the health of diverse urban populations. Students seeking a Bachelor’s degree study environmental health, epidemiology, data science, biostatistics, health care systems, urbanization, and health communications, with a focus on problem-solving while working with internationally renowned professors who challenge their assumptions about the social and cultural forces shaping modern community health.

“Our students, particularly our seniors working in internships and their capstone, long for this kind of hands-on experiential learning and there could be no better place to do that than with the Public Health Commission and in Boston schools,” said Patricia Janulewicz, Chair of the Urban Public Health Department.

UMass Boston students applied to the year-long program last spring and were selected by BPHC. This fall semester, the seniors will receive training in adolescent health, health education, facilitation, community engagement, and public health practice from BPHC staff and experts. In the spring semester, under BPHC supervision, the UMass students will then deliver evidencebased, culturally responsive health education to Boston high school students during the school day. The three participating high schools are Roxbury Prep, Boston Prep, and Academy of the Pacific Rim.

“My experience in the Urban Public Health program at UMass Boston has given me the knowledge, tools, and confidence to see myself as someone who can make a meaningful difference in public health,” said Nayerie Rosario-Johnson, Public Health student, UMB UPH Department. “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with the Boston Public Health Commission for my senior capstone through a program that aligns with my values and developing career. I look forward to learning more while having an impact on the health and well-being of youth in Boston.”

“The Urban Public program at UMass Boston has opened both doors of knowledge and opportunity for me. Throughout the last three years, I have learned that public health is more than just an individual’s choices, but rather how the systems and conditions they operate under dictate their wellbeing,” said Balsam Mafhoum, Public Health student, UMB UPH Department. “As I begin my senior year, I look forward to serving as a health education intern with the Boston Public Health Commission, utilizing my knowledge of the social determinants of health and the importance of equitable access to help the younger generation make informed decisions about their bodies and lives.”

“Working with the Urban Public Health faculty at UMass Boston has been very inspirational for me through learning about the spread of diseases and how to study them,” said Jason Song, Public Health student, UMB UPH Department. “I find this useful because it allows us to apply knowledge gained in the program to current real-world scenarios, which is something that I aspire to do in my career. During my senior year, I am looking forward to learning from public health professionals at the BPHC in an environment where I can learn directly from their experience so that I can continue to grow as a public health professional.”