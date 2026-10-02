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Full, Fun, First Weeks at Park Street School

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Park Street School has had a wonderful start to the 2026-2027 school year! The halls of our Elementary School campus are buzzing again with happy reunions, big smiles, new backpacks and the unmistakable excitement of a new school year. Anticipation and excitement for new beginnings and new friendships has been contagious at the Preschool campus! Our youngest learners have already shown they are ready for a year of growing, exploring, playing and learning together. There is something wonderfully joyful about seeing friends, meeting teachers and exploring new classrooms and downtown spaces! And, of course, our PSS Knight was there to welcome everyone! Here’s to a year of curiosity, courage, friendship, discovery and plenty of reasons to celebrate!

and/or 1b. We’ve been warmly greeted by our friendly Park Street School Knight!
and/or 1b. We’ve been warmly greeted by our friendly Park Street School Knight!
and/or 5b. We are learning new classroom routines!
and/or 5b. We are learning new classroom routines!
We’ve enjoyed seeing friends again after the summer break!
We’ve enjoyed seeing friends again after the summer break!
… Met new reading buddies (Kindergarten and Grade 3)!
… Met new reading buddies (Kindergarten and Grade 3)!
… Solved Math word problems together with a partner.
… Solved Math word problems together with a partner.
Grade 3 students integrated science, math and social/emotional learning as we compared and measured the elephants on display on Comm. Avenue.
Grade 3 students integrated science, math and social/emotional learning as we compared and measured the elephants on display on Comm. Avenue.
We learned the differences between the Asian and African elephants, their instinct, patterns, and habitat, and discovered that these sculpted creatures were made from the lantana weed, which is invading their habitat. We did a little creative problem-solving as we learned why this exhibit was created.
We learned the differences between the Asian and African elephants, their instinct, patterns, and habitat, and discovered that these sculpted creatures were made from the lantana weed, which is invading their habitat. We did a little creative problem-solving as we learned why this exhibit was created.
and/or 9b. And enjoyed bonding during our Grade 4/5 Adventure in New Hampshire!
and/or 9b. And enjoyed bonding during our Grade 4/5 Adventure in New Hampshire!
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