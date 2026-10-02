Full, Fun, First Weeks at Park Street School

Park Street School has had a wonderful start to the 2026-2027 school year! The halls of our Elementary School campus are buzzing again with happy reunions, big smiles, new backpacks and the unmistakable excitement of a new school year. Anticipation and excitement for new beginnings and new friendships has been contagious at the Preschool campus! Our youngest learners have already shown they are ready for a year of growing, exploring, playing and learning together. There is something wonderfully joyful about seeing friends, meeting teachers and exploring new classrooms and downtown spaces! And, of course, our PSS Knight was there to welcome everyone! Here’s to a year of curiosity, courage, friendship, discovery and plenty of reasons to celebrate!

and/or 1b. We’ve been warmly greeted by our friendly Park Street School Knight!