MBTA Bus Stop and Bus Lane Automated Camera Enforcement Program now in effect

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) announced that a new Automated Camera Enforcement program began on October 1, 2026. As part of an educational period, the MBTA will begin issuing educational advisory notices to motor vehicles parked in bus stops and parked or standing in bus lanes. Violators are subject to fines beginning January 1, 2027.

“Riders deserve safe, accessible, and efficient bus rides, which is why we are implementing Automated Camera Enforcement education this fall, with enforcement in January 2027,” said Interim Transportation Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phil Eng. “When bus stops are blocked, people with disabilities, people with strollers, and anyone who has mobility challenges loses the option for level boarding. When bus lanes and stops are blocked, thousands of riders are impacted and lose time out of their schedules every day. This program is about keeping buses moving, but also about keeping people safe and giving everyone valuable time back in their day.”

Safety, accessibility, and improved bus service for all riders

This program, as authorized by a January 2025 change in state law, directly improves safety, accessibility, and reliability. Blocked bus stops are a hazard to riders and make bus service inaccessible. Automated Camera Enforcement ensures that buses can safely pull up to the curb and deploy ramps so all riders can get on and off the bus safely. Additionally, Automated Camera Enforcement ensures that buses can properly fit in bus stops and travel in dedicated bus lanes, so buses do not have to weave through traffic making difficult maneuvers. Keeping lanes and stops clear also helps to keep bus trip times consistent and reduces overall delays for riders. The MBTA anticipates that enforcing bus lanes will result in an additional time savings for riders.

Tickets

Violations will be automatically captured by cameras installed on MBTA buses, and a team of human evidence reviewers will review all incidents to confirm if a violation has occurred. Fines will be sent to vehicle owners (both private and commercial) and will range from $25 to $125.

Using the RMV database, warnings or tickets will be mailed to the address where the vehicle is registered. Vehicles registered in Massachusetts will be mailed a warning or ticket within 14 business days of the violation. Vehicles registered in another state or country will be mailed a warning or ticket within 21 business days. This follows the same process used for HOV violations and tolling.

A first-time bus lane violation will receive a warning (with a lifetime lookback) unless the violation created a public safety risk. Drivers who violate bus stop laws will automatically receive tickets, not a warning, due to safety and accessibility concerns.

To dispute a ticket, the registered vehicle owner may submit an appeal within 60 days of the violation being issued.

In regard to privacy; the automated enforcement cameras on MBTA buses will not be used to track vehicles, nor can the data collected by the automated camera system be used or shared for any purpose other than to enforce a bus lane or bus stop violation as stated by the MBTA’s Privacy Policy.

The program will begin with enforcement along SL4 and SL5 routes and will expand to other routes.

Interacting with bus lanes

Under Automated Camera Enforcement, fines may be issued to drivers parking in bus stops and parking or standing in bus lanes. However, exceptions apply, with the most common ones listed below.

Turning in a bus lane: As a driver approaches a turn near a bus lane, hashed markings or a sign will show where a driver can legally enter the lane to make a turn. Drivers must give approaching buses the right of way.

Parking next to a bus lane: As a driver is pulling in or out of a parking space next to a bus lane, drivers are permitted to temporarily stop in bus lanes. Drivers must give approaching buses the right of way.

Making way for emergency vehicles: Drivers can temporarily stop in bus stops and bus lanes to safely make way for emergency vehicles. Active emergency vehicles are permitted to drive in bus lanes.

Please visit MBTA.com/BusOnly for more information.