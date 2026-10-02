The 2026 ‘Boston Blooms with Daffodils’ bulb giveaway announced

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will distribute over 15,000 daffodil bulbs for planting on public ways citywide through the “Boston Blooms with Daffodils” beautification initiative started in 2011.

Individuals, civic associations, faith-based organizations, sports leagues, scout troops, open space advocates, and park friends are encouraged to participate. Last year, over 100 community groups planted bulbs in neighborhoods citywide..

“Every spring, our parks come alive with cheerful yellow daffodils among the first flowers to bloom. Boston Blooms is a wonderful way for residents to take part in caring for our parks and their communities by planting bulbs that will brighten our neighborhoods come springtime,” said Diana Fernandez Bibeau, Commissioner of the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and Deputy Chief of Open Space. “Thank you to all of our amazing volunteers who help elevate the ecological beauty of our city’s natural spaces.”

Registration is now open and is available at boston.gov/boston-blooms. The online application form will remain open until late September on a rolling basis. Due to limited supply, groups are not guaranteed bulbs but the Parks Department will strive to accommodate all requests. The application deadline is October 2 and may be closed sooner if demand exceeds supply.

Bulbs will be available for pickup on Thursday, October 29 and Thursday, November 5 and plantings will take place in approved locations on those weekends. The Parks Department will contact interested groups to provide bulb pick-up instructions and dates. Groups and individuals are asked to use their own tools.

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department encourages volunteers to take photos of their groups on planting days and share them via social media using the hashtag #BostonBlooms and tagging @bostonparksdept.

For more information on “Boston Blooms with Daffodils,” call (617) 961-3004 or email [email protected]. To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks visit boston.gov/parks, call (617) 635-4505, join our email list, and follow our social channels at @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky and @bostonparksdept on Facebook and Instagram.