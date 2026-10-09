Boston Public Market to welcome Boston’s official pumpkin, kick off harvest celebration

Boston Public Market will welcome Boston’s Official Pumpkin on Tuesday, October 13, at 11 a.m., continuing a beloved fall tradition in downtown Boston. The giant pumpkin is grown by Art Kazenski and generously donated by Red Apple Farm, the Boston Public Market vendor based in Phillipston, Massachusetts. The arrival will build excitement for the Market’s Annual Harvest Party Fundraiser on Thursday, October 22.

The public is invited to gather (free) at Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover Street, to watch the pumpkin arrive and celebrate the start of the fall harvest season.

Each fall, Red Apple Farm donates a giant pumpkin grown by Art Kazenski for the Boston Public Market’s seasonal celebration. The arrival brings a piece of Massachusetts farm country into downtown Boston and has become a festive fall tradition for Market visitors and the wider community.

Boston Public Market’s Annual Harvest Party Fundraiser takes place Thursday, October 22, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The evening will feature unlimited tastings from Boston Public Market vendors, local beer, wine and spirits, live entertainment, and a silent auction.

The Harvest Party is the cornerstone fundraiser for the Boston Public Market Association, the nonprofit that develops and operates the Market. Proceeds support its work nurturing local food entrepreneurs, offering educational programming, expanding access to healthy food, and strengthening New England’s food system.

Tickets are available at two price points: $250 and $500. Purchase tickets at bostonpublicmarket.org/harvestparty. Donations of any size would be appreciated and support can be shared here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/donate-to-our-market-on-a-mission