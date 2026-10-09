Get Ready to Pedal and Party: ‘Ride & Chill’ comes to Franklin Park

Bostonians, it’s time to dust off your helmets and pump up those tires! The City of Boston is rolling out the welcome mat for cyclists of all ages and skill levels with the “Ride & Chill” event. Scheduled for Sunday, October 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., this free, family-friendly gathering promises a perfect blend of active outdoor fun and community celebration right in the heart of Franklin Park.

Whether you are a seasoned cyclist looking for a scenic journey or a parent teaching a little one to balance, the event has a route tailored just for you. Participants can confidently choose from three distinct paths:

• A 9-mile scenic route that journeys throughout Franklin Park and the surrounding areas.

• A breezy 2.5-mile route contained within Franklin Park.

• A gentle 0.5-mile loop perfect for beginner bikers just finding their groove.

The fun certainly doesn’t stop at the finish line! Following the morning rides, the Shattuck Picnic Area will transform into a lively, community-centered festival. The celebration will feature free bike programming and a helpful bike repair clinic to keep your two-wheeled transit in top shape. To keep the energy high, neighbors can participate in dance and fitness classes, enjoy music from a local DJ, and grab a bite from various food vendors.

Sponsored by Wayfair and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, the event is a collaborative effort brought to life by the City of Boston’s Parks and Recreation, Transportation, and Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment departments.

Best of all, registration for both the bike rides and the festival activities is completely free. Neighbors are encouraged to reference the “Ride and Chill.jpg” flier, which features a convenient QR code linking directly to the registration page for more route details and event information. Grab your friends and family, and don’t miss out on what is sure to be a fantastic, fun-filled fall day in the park!