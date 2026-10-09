Phase 1 of Back Bay Fens Pathways Construction Project set to kick off week of Oct. 12

The initial phase of the ambitious Back Bay Fens Pathways Construction Project is scheduled to get underway Oct. 12, according to Lauren Bryant, project manager for the Boston Parks and Recreation Department.

​Phase 1 work this fall will focus in and around the Victory Gardens “in order to avoid work during prime gardening season,” Bryant wrote, and construction staging will be in place on the basketball courts for the duration of the project.

​The project will take place in phases, she added, so the entirety of the park will never be closed during its duration.

SoWa Artists Guild to offer events in October

SoWa Sundays are set for Oct. 11, 18, and 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ​SoWa Artists Guild events are free, open to the public and take place at 450 Harrison Ave.

Author Andre Hardy in conversation Oct. 14 at Union Methodist Church

The Friends of the South End Library will host Andre Hardy, in conversation with Sara DiVello, about his debut novel, ‘Tear The City Down,’ on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at Union Methodist Church, 485 Columbus Ave. (entrance to the Connection Room from West Newton Street).

Refreshments will be served, and Parkside Books will have copies of the book for sale.

You can also attend virtually; email [email protected] to get a Zoom link

More information on Hardy and FOSEL is available online at https://www.friendsofsouthendlibrary.org/.

WLP’s annual Spaghetti Dinner returns Oct. 29 to Fairmont Copley Plaza

The Women’s Lunch Place’s annual Spaghetti Dinner takes place on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. at the Fairmont Copley Plaza hotel.

​WLP Advocate Bonnie Zamparelli will be the event’s featured speaker.

​Visit https://womenslunchplace.org/event/sponsors.

The Chicks to perform at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Oct. 9

MGM Music Hall at Fenway will host The Chicks for their “Taking the Long Way” tour on Friday, Oct. 9. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8:30 p.m.

Fenway Community Center to host Fall Game Night and Decorating Oct. 14

The Fenway Community Center will hold a series of fall events on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Community members are invited to help decorate the center for Halloween from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The evening will continue with a stretching and mobility class at 5:30 p.m., followed by a Game Night starting at 6:30 p.m. where residents are encouraged to bring their favorite board or card games.

Boston Book Festival returns to Copley Square Oct. 17

The annual Boston Book Festival will take place in and around Copley Square in the Back Bay on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The free event celebrates the power of words with author talks, book signings, and activities for all ages.

Spooky Bingo and Trivia set for Oct. 30 at Fenway Community Center

The Fenway Community Center will host a special Spooky Bingo and Trivia afternoon on Friday, Oct. 30, at 12:30 p.m. Neighbors are invited to join for competitive rounds of bingo, complete with snacks and drinks provided by the center.