Storylines fill the 50th Boston10K for Women; historic Autumn tradition returns October 10

The 50th running of the Boston 10K for Women will fill Boston Common and the streets of Boston on Saturday, October 10. Ahead of the race, organizers are proud to share ten storylines leading into the historic event that will gather more than 7,500 registrants for a full morning of health and wellness programming. Registration for the event remains open at www.boston10kforwomen.com, and the race will start at 9:00 a.m. Here are ten storylines to follow:

Mass Appeal:

In what is annually one of the largest all-women’s sporting events in the world, 7,500 registrants are expected to compete in the Boston 10K for Women, hailing from more than 15 countries and 45 states. For finishers, a golden finisher medal awaits, in celebration of the events 50th running. This year’s race will be the next chapter in storied legacy of this pioneering event.

Seven Running Their 50th

Among the participants are seven trailblazers who have participated every single year. Lyn Licciardello, Joanne McCabe Morris, Paula Metivier, Sandy Miller, Kathy Sastavickas, Mary Tyler, and Francine Vidockler will attempt to cross the finish line for a 50th consecutive time, celebrating a half-century of commitment to the race. The athletes will be presented their bib numbers at ceremony on Thursday, October 8 at 3:30 p.m. at the Brooks Boston Store at 400 Newbury St. Media are welcomed to attend. The women will also be celebrated on race day.

Enlarged Prize Purse

Recognizing the talented field of elite competitors attracted to the race, the event’s prize money structure now expands to reward the top five runners. Last year, the race rewarded the top three runners with $10,000 for the first-place, $5,000 for second, and $3,000 for third. This year the event not only increases the prize for thesecond place to $7,000 and third place to $5,000 but adds $2,000 for fourth and $1,000 for fifth place. A full list of elite athletes will be released in the days ahead.



Dusty Rhodes gives high fives at the finish line of the 2024 Boston 10K for Women.

Two Waves for Start Loading

To help accommodate the larger field size a new two-wave pre-start procedure will organize the start line for participants. Runners are assigned either a pink or blue bib number based on their estimated pace and will be directed to enter the start area in one of two locations. All runners will start at 9:00 a.m.

Charity Impact Grows

Increasing from nine to ten charities, this year’s Official Charity Program is the largest in event history. These charities include 261 Fearless Club New England, Black Girls Run!, Dignity Matters, Dream Big, Girls on the Run, Junior League of Boston, League of Women Voters of Massachusetts, Plain Jaine Foundation, Vanessa T. Marcotte Foundation, and Women’s Foundation of Massachusetts. Charities raise money via runners who fundraise on their behalf, and nearly $40,000 has already been raised.

New Podcast Released

Finish Stronger, a podcast series created and hosted by Sydney Sauer, a PhD student from Harvard University, tells the story of the race and the women who fought for their place in the sport. The series explores how Dusty Rhodes and her team at Conventures defied expectations to create a sellout race, shares the stories of its inspirational 50-year runners, and follows the growth of women’s participation in running at both the recreational and elite levels. The series features race director Dusty Rhodes, five-time winner Molly Huddle, legacy runner Lyn Licciardello, author Maggie Mertens, and many other pioneering women. Listen to the episodes here.

Seminar Series Helps Post Partum Runners

Race Ambassador Dr. Hannah Mecaskey Conley, LICSW, LABA is a multiple time participant in the Boston 10K for Women and a therapist specializing in women’s and postpartum mental health. This year, in partnership with the race, she’s brought her best practices to runners in the 10K through a series of pre-race seminars. The third seminar, entitled Perimenopause & the Female Runner: What No One Told Us will take place on Thursday, October 8 at 6:00 p.m., and can be found here.

Brooks Running Sponsorship

The Boston 10K for Women has partnered with Brooks Running to become the race’s official footwear and apparel sponsor, and the company will provide engaging race day activations, and open its new Brooks Boston Store on October 7, when it hosts bib number pick-up for athletes in Boston 10K for Women. A shake out run with professional athletes will take place on October 9 at 5:00 p.m. and is open to all.

Ambassadors and Run Club

For the sixth consecutive year, the Boston 10K for Women Run Club has united dozens of women every Saturday for 10 weeks leading up to race day. The inclusive runs are meant to help runners build and grow their fitness in an inclusive space and with a welcoming group of fellow athletes. The runs have been hosted at Marathon Sports and are produced in partnership with Brooks. Helping to lead the Run Clubs each week are dedicated race ambassadors, who are stars in the Boston running scene.

Queen of the Rhodes

When Dusty Rhodes started this race in 1977, she was looking to legitimize women’s athletics and its place in the male-dominated sports pages. Through her leadership, commitment, and tireless pursuit of excellence in event production, she and her event planning team at Conventures have kept this race thriving ever since. Rhodes is the longest serving female road race director in the world, and will sound the starting horn on October 10 as part of her race management responsibilities.