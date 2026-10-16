SoWa Artists Guild’s October events continue

SoWa Sundays are set for Oct. 18 and 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.​SoWa Artists Guild events are free, open to the public and take place at 450 Harrison Ave.

WLP’s annual Spaghetti Dinner returns Oct. 29 to Fairmont Copley Plaza

The Women’s Lunch Place’s annual Spaghetti Dinner takes place on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. at the Fairmont Copley Plaza hotel.

​WLP Advocate Bonnie Zamparelli will be the event’s featured speaker.

​Visit https://womenslunchplace.org/event/sponsors?utm_source=Women%27s+Lunch+Place+Community.

Head of the Charles Regatta returns to the Charles River

The Head of the Charles Regatta, one of the world’s largest rowing events, returns the weekend of Friday, Oct. 16, through Sunday, Oct. 18. The massive annual event attracts thousands of rowers from around the globe to compete, drawing large crowds of spectators to the banks of the Charles River along the Back Bay.

South End Branch Library to host late-October children’s events

The South End Branch of the Boston Public Library is hosting two morning music events for local children and families at the end of the month.

• Thursday, Oct. 29: Music with Matt Heaton from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

• Friday, Oct. 30: Halloween Concert for Preschoolers with Little Groove from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Wine Press Fenway Thursday Tastings

Wine Press Fenway continues to host its Thursday tasting events throughout the month. Neighbors and wine enthusiasts are invited to explore new bottles and specialty spirits with guided pours on Oct. 15, Oct. 22, and Oct. 29. All Thursday tastings begin at 5:30 p.m.

Unlimited Pasta at MIDA’s Mangia Mondays

MIDA in the Fenway neighborhood is welcoming guests for Mangia Mondays, featuring unlimited handmade pasta and Italian classics to start the week. Upcoming Monday dates for the unlimited pasta event are Oct. 19 and Oct. 26, with service beginning at 4 p.m.