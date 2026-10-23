City of Boston opens applications for Boston School Committee

The City of Boston has announced that applications for two four-year terms on the Boston School Committee are now being accepted by the Boston School Committee Nominating Panel. The Nominating Panel is a thirteen-member body composed of Boston Public Schools (BPS) parents, educators, school leaders, and representatives of the business and higher education communities.

In January 2027, two current Boston School Committee members’ terms are set to expire, prompting the beginning of the Nominating Panel process this fall. Chair Jeri Robinson, BPS graduate and retired vice president of Early Childhood Initiatives at the Boston Children’s Museum, will step down after twelve years of dedicated service on the committee. Quoc Tran, parent of four BPS graduates, former BPS teacher, and retired deputy director of the Office of Diversity and Civil Rights at the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services, is currently serving his second term on the committee.

Applications to fill the upcoming vacancies are due Friday, November 13, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. The application can be found here. Virtual interviews will be held in the early evening on Tuesday, December 1; Wednesday, December 2; and/or Thursday, December 3. Candidates must be Boston residents and should expect that service on the School Committee involves a significant time commitment to connect with school departments and leaders.

The Boston School Committee is the governing body of the Boston Public Schools. The School Committee is responsible for:

​•​Defining the vision, mission, and goals of the Boston Public Schools;

​•​Establishing and monitoring the annual operating budget;

​•​Hiring, managing, and evaluating the Superintendent; and

​•​Setting and reviewing district policies and practices to support student achievement.

The School Committee meets approximately twice per month during the school year to adopt, review and modify policies and practices that support teaching, learning, and improved student achievement. With the exception of executive sessions, Committee meetings are open to the public, feature public comment periods, and are broadcast on Boston City TV.

The seven members of the School Committee are Boston residents appointed by the Mayor from candidates recommended by the Boston School Committee Nominating Panel. The School Committee also includes a non-voting student member of the Boston Student Advisory Council. The selected members for these terms will begin on January 1, 2027 and expire on January 7, 2031.

Please direct all questions and submit completed applications to [email protected] or to Boston City Hall, Mayor’s Office, 5th floor, Boston, MA 02201. You can learn more about the Boston School Committee online.

Applications will be available in English, Simplified Chinese, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Spanish, Haitian Creole and Cape Verdean Kriolu. For more information regarding the Boston School Committee Nominating Panel and the application process, please visit https://www.boston.gov/departments/schools/boston-school-committee-nominating-panel.