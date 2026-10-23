MBTA releases new round of collectible CharlieCards celebrating Boston

The MBTA shared it has released five new special edition collectible CharlieCards featuring iconic Boston landmarks including: the Massachusetts State Capital building, Bunker Hill Monument, the Boston Tea Party Ship & Museum, the Old State House, and TD Garden.

The MBTA’s Customer Experience team in partnership with the MBTA Fare Revenue Department previously released three commemorative cards in summer 2026.

“Riding the T is one of those things that makes Boston, Boston,” said Interim Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. “I say that myself as someone who is proud to call Boston home. The T is one of the best ways to travel and see all that Massachusetts has to offer, and today we’re excited to reveal a new set of limited edition CharlieCards, which feature iconic Boston landmarks that remind so many people of the amazing city we live in and its rich history.”

For more information, visit mbta.com or connect with the T on X @MBTA and @MBTA_CR, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) opened America’s first subway tunnel in 1897, pioneering public transportation in the United States. Today, the MBTA is one of the largest public transit systems in the country, operating an extensive network of subway, bus, Commuter Rail, ferry, and paratransit services across 176 cities and towns. The MBTA is undergoing a transformative period, focusing on cultivating a culture of safety and excellence, modernizing infrastructure, and improving reliability and accessibility. Current priorities include accelerating critical infrastructure repairs, expanding accessibility, and reducing emissions. The MBTA is committed to providing dependable, frequent, and accessible service that riders can rely on while supporting the region’s economic vitality. Through initiatives like the unprecedented Track Improvement Program, the Better Bus Program, and the Rail Modernization Plan, the MBTA aims to connect communities and improve riders’ daily experiences and trips. For questions or assistance, riders are encouraged to contact the MBTA Customer Center at 617-222-3200. Members of the press are encouraged to contact [email protected]. For the latest updates on MBTA services, projects, and initiatives, visit MBTA.com or follow @MBTA on social media.