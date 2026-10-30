Historic Holiday Strolls kick-off Nov. 20 on the Freedom Trail

As the Freedom Trail celebrates 75 years, the Freedom Trail Foundation invites revelers of all ages to experience this year’s Historic Holiday Strolls. The festive atmosphere of the city, set against the unique backdrop of Boston’s historic sites and centuries of history, makes these merry 60-minute tours a perfect way to enjoy the holiday season. Walk the Freedom Trail and discover how Boston’s holiday traditions evolved on the Strolls offered Fridays and Saturdays at 3:30 p.m. from November 20 through December 26 (excluding Christmas Day, Friday, December 25).

Led by 19th-century Dickensian costumed guides departing from the Visitor Information Center on Boston Common, the Strolls are complete with a tour of holiday lights and Christmas trees along the Freedom Trail and the history of 19th-century holiday traditions. Following the Stroll, guests receive discounts off museum store purchases at Freedom Trail sites, including Old South Meeting House, Old State House, Paul Revere House, and Old North Church’s Heritage and Gift Shops (valid with any Historic Holiday Stroll receipt from November through December).

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children for public tours may be purchased at the Boston Common Visitor Information Center or on-line at TheFreedomTrail.org. Strolls may also be scheduled as private group tours pending availability. The Freedom Trail Foundation continues to offer daily public Official Freedom Trail Tours® throughout November and December and during the winter months.