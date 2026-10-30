Only two-dozen of Central BPL’s iconic green reading lamps left to be named

Only around two-dozen reading lamps are left to be named in Bates Hall at the Central Branch of the Boston Public Library in Copley Square.
Via the Boston Public Library Fund’s ‘Illuminating Bates Hall’ initiative, donors now have a chance to dedicate one of the reading room’s iconic, green-shaded reading lamps in tribute to a loved one, and each dedication includes a brass plaque engraved with an inscription of the donor’s choice.
”Every lamp tells a story,” said Paula Sakey, executive director of the Boston Public Library Fund, in a statement. “We’ve been moved by the deeply personal reasons people choose to participate: honoring parents who inspired a love of reading, celebrating family legacies, and expressing gratitude for a Library that has meant so much to them. With just 24 lamps remaining, we’re inviting the community to help us complete this remarkable effort.”
To learn more about naming a lamp, visit bplfund.org/illuminatingbates or contact Julia Hilton, director of Leadership Giving, at 617-697-5894 or via email at [email protected].