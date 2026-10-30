Only two-dozen of Central BPL’s iconic green reading lamps left to be named

Only around two-dozen reading lamps are left to be named in Bates Hall at the Central Branch of the Boston Public Library in Copley Square.

​Via the Boston Public Library Fund’s ‘Illuminating Bates Hall’ initiative, donors now have a chance to dedicate one of the reading room’s iconic, green-shaded reading lamps in tribute to a loved one, and each dedication includes a brass plaque engraved with an inscription of the donor’s choice.

​”Every lamp tells a story,” said Paula Sakey, executive director of the Boston Public Library Fund, in a statement. “We’ve been moved by the deeply personal reasons people choose to participate: honoring parents who inspired a love of reading, celebrating family legacies, and expressing gratitude for a Library that has meant so much to them. With just 24 lamps remaining, we’re inviting the community to help us complete this remarkable effort.”

​To learn more about naming a lamp, visit bplfund.org/illuminatingbates or contact Julia Hilton, director of Leadership Giving, at 617-697-5894 or via email at [email protected].