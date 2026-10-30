Spirit Of America Council’s inaugural Thomas A. Kershaw Scouting Entrepreneur Award presented to namesake

Scouting America Greater Boston — the Spirit of Adventure Council (formerly the Boy Scouts) has bestowed its inaugural 2026 Thomas A. Kershaw Scouting Entrepreneur Award upon its namesake, Thomas A. Kershaw, for his entrepreneurial spirit, civic leadership, generosity, and lifelong embodiment of the ideals of Scouting.

The award is being presented annually to a Scouting alumnus who has distinguished themselves through entrepreneurial leadership, business achievement, and an enduring commitment to community.

It’s especially fitting that Thomas A. Kershaw—Eagle Scout, entrepreneur, civic leader, and longtime champion of Scouting – has received the inaugural award.

As owner of the Hampshire House and the iconic Cheers, Tom has left an indelible mark on Greater Boston’s hospitality industry and civic life. His leadership has extended throughout the region, including service to the Massachusetts restaurant and hospitality community and his extraordinary commitment to the City of Boston. Among his many contributions, Tom helped make possible the now-famous Boston Common Frog Pond skating rink and its facilities, creating a beloved gathering place for generations of families.

Throughout his life, Tom has remained deeply committed to the values of Scouting. A proud Eagle Scout, he has generously shared his time, leadership, and counsel as a longtime member of Scouting’s Board of Directors and Board of Advisors.