A Hauntingly Good Time at ABCD’s West End Neighborhood Service Center

There were plenty of smiles, laughter, and Halloween cheer as older adults gathered at the West End Neighborhood Center on October 28th for a festive luncheon hosted by ABCD’s West End Neighborhood Service Center (West End NSC).

Guests enjoyed delicious hot chicken dinners complete with stuffing, potatoes, and vegetables, along with plenty of candy. State Representative Jay Livingstone joined the festivities, bringing cupcakes and cookies and spending time with neighborhood residents. Victor Pelatere, representing State Senator Lydia Edwards, also stopped by to join the fun, arriving in a vampire costume! Their visits added a special touch to an already spirited afternoon.

Beyond the holiday festivities, the luncheon offered an opportunity for neighbors to reconnect, share stories, and enjoy one another’s company. Gatherings like these are an important part of ABCD’s West End NSC, helping reduce social isolation and creating a welcoming space where seniors can build friendships and stay connected to their community.