SoWa Artists Guild announces November events

The next SoWa First Friday will be held on Nov. 6 from 5 to 9 p.m. SoWa Sundays will be held every Sunday in November, including Thanksgiving weekend, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also, SoWa Artists Guild Black Friday will be held on Nov. 27, and SoWa Artists Guild Small Business Saturday follows on Nov. 28. Many artists will open their studios at 11 a.m. on both days for these events.

SoWa Artists Guild events, which are always free and open to the public, are held at 450 Harrison Ave. in the SoWa Art + Design District in the South End.

Author Laura Zigman in conversation Nov. 11 at Union Methodist Church

The Friends of the South End Library will host Laura Zigman, in conversation with Sara DiVello about her novel, ‘The Author Weekend,’ on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Union Methodist Church, 485 Columbus Ave. (entrance to the Connection Room from West Newton Street).

Refreshments will be free for guests, and Parkside Books will have copies of Zigman’s book for sale.

To attend virtually, email [email protected] to get a Zoom link.

More information on Zigman and FOSEL is at available at https://www.friendsofsouthendlibrary.org/.