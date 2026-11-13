City opens public nominations period for new round of historic markers Public invited to nominate people, places and events, with an emphasis on underrepresented stories

The City of Boston today announced the opening of the first public nomination period for the Boston Historic Markers Program, inviting residents, community groups, and others to help tell Boston’s full story. The program recognizes people, places and events across Boston’s neighborhoods, including histories that have been underrepresented or rarely commemorated.

Nominations are open through January 29, 2027 at boston.gov/historic-markers. Applications are available in English, Spanish, Cape Verdean Creole, Haitian Creole, Simplified Chinese, and Vietnamese.

“Boston’s history lives in every neighborhood, shaped by generations of residents and communities whose stories deserve to be told,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As we look toward Boston’s 400th anniversary, I encourage residents to nominate the people, places, and events that have shaped our City and help us tell a more complete, inclusive story of Boston’s history.”

Through the Boston Historic Markers Program, the City seeks to celebrate the diverse histories that have shaped our communities. This round will bring 25 new markers that will be installed across the City, with the end goal of commemorating up to 400 stories in advance of Boston’s 400th anniversary in 2030.

A distinguished group of historians, historic site managers, and civic leaders will review nominations and recommend 25 stories for the historic markers. Nominations not selected will be documented for consideration in future rounds and may be also featured in the program’s future collection of Boston’s stories on the Bloomberg Connects platform.

Program Background

In March, the City launched the Boston Historic Markers Program as part of Boston’s commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. With funding from the Edward Ingersoll Browne Fund, 21 local non profit organizations received community research grants. An initial group of 25 physical markers formed the core of Tour 250, an effort to encourage residents and visitors to explore the histories of Boston’s neighborhoods.

The City is also partnering with Embrace Boston and its Everyone250 (E250) initiative to recognize places important to Boston’s diverse communities and their histories of civil rights and social justice. The Everyone250 markers can also be explored through Tour 250 on Bloomberg Connects.

“We want Bostonians to tell us what stories they believe people should encounter as they walk through their neighborhoods,” said Kathy Kottaridis, Director of the City of Boston’s Office of Historic Preservation. “A nomination doesn’t require someone to be a professional historian. Tell us the story, tell us why it matters, and help us understand what it reveals about Boston. We want this program to make the history visible around us richer, more inclusive and more representative of the city we all share.”

“Marking historic sites is an important way to tell stories about the unrecognized people who have built our city and our neighborhoods,” said Lydia Lowe, Executive Director of the Chinatown Land Trust. “Learning about and understanding past struggles helps us to envision and work for a future in which our communities remain, thrive, and grow.”

Information sessions

The Office of Historic Preservation will host four public information sessions to provide an overview of the program, explain the application and selection process, and answer questions.

• Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 5 PM

• Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 12 Noon

• Monday, Dec. 7 at 12 Noon

• Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 5 PM

To register for an information session, nominate a marker, and learn more about the Boston Historic Markers Program, visit boston.gov/historic-markers.

To explore Tour 250 and the existing historic markers on Bloomberg Connects, visit boston.gov/tour250.