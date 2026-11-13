Everyone Laughed Remembering John Sacco

For the first issue of the South End News in February 1980, we engaged District 4 Community Service Officer John Sacco, who had written a police report in the short-lived South End Chronicle three years before. His vivid crime reports, unedited and misspelled, were masterpieces of black humor. Sacco’s charm was his use of “police think” combined with fortuitous typos and odd details.

A Yarmouth Street resident was mugged and robbed by a man who stated to victim that he had nothing against him but was robbing him to recoup his losses as he himself was a victim of an earlier robbery.

The corner of Worcester and Washington streets, a haven of hookers, has a new girl on the block. Beware though, she’s a female undercover officer (no pun intended). Working with a backup team, dozens of arrests have been made of the “tricks” or “hunters” who come into the area to solicit.

Prostitutes figured prominently in Sacco’s columns, and he gave them funny names, or so we thought. Years later, I was amazed to recognize the names and realized Sacco’s quote marks meant nothing.

​“Angie,” “The Dummy,” “Rosie,” “Jeanny the Beanie” and “Natasha” are still with us. These old-timers believe that you can still work after retirement and are proving it every day.

Sacco acknowledged he was influenced by Fred Shibley (Iben Snupin) of the South End’s earlier Mid-Town Journal. Shibley also reported on South End low life and had a talent for summing up situations with irony. “Mr. Snupin nose!”

One day, John Sacco asked for our help in identifying a man found dead on the street. “Speaks with slight accent possibly Slavic, shakes a lot.” This caused great merriment: a dead man who speaks and shakes!

He often waxed philosophic, at times poetic, as in the following column, a remarkable parable of South End life.

“The South End prides itself on being a diverse community, where different ethnic, racial and religious groups live side by side. Now it can pride itself in the animal world. A shopkeeper at a local store took in a big alley cat to combat his rodent problem. Early one morning he came into the store and found the cat sleeping comfortably on the floor. Alongside the cat a big grey rat was also sleeping…The cat is more like the South End. He accepts the great difference between himself and the rat. The rat has a right to live…Everywhere else, the rat is hunted down, trapped, poisoned and killed. But here in the store he is understood by the hunter.”

In 1988, John Sacco received Boston Magazine’s ‘Best Columnist, Weekly’ award.

He died on Nov. 4, at age 91, and services were held on Nov. 9-10.