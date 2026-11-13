Gov. Healey appoints Aladdine Joroff as Massachusetts Climate Chief

Governor Maura Healey has announced the appointment of Aladdine Joroff as Massachusetts Climate Chief, effective Tuesday, November 10. Joroff currently serves as Deputy Climate Chief and Director of Mitigation and Community Resilience in the Governor’s Office of Climate Innovation and Resilience. She will succeed Melissa Hoffer, who is departing the administration to serve as President of Vermont Law and Graduate School.

Joroff brings extensive experience in climate policy, environmental law and working with communities to advance climate solutions. As Climate Chief, she will continue to lead the administration’s efforts to coordinate climate policy across state government, strengthen the resilience of Massachusetts communities, advance clean energy solutions and support the state’s climate goals.

“Aladdine Joroff has been a key member of our climate team, and she knows what it takes to make real progress for Massachusetts residents and businesses,” said Governor Maura Healey. “From helping communities prepare for severe weather to advancing clean energy solutions that lower costs and create jobs, Aladdine brings the experience, expertise and leadership we need to keep moving Massachusetts forward. I’m excited to have her take on this new role, and I’m deeply grateful to Melissa Hoffer for her incredible leadership in establishing this office and helping make Massachusetts a national leader on climate.”

“Cities and towns are on the front lines of climate change, and Aladdine understands how important it is that they have the resources and support they need,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “She has spent her career working with local leaders to develop practical solutions, and she knows that strong partnerships are essential to building more resilient communities. We look forward to continuing this important work with her as Climate Chief.”

“I’m excited to continue the transformative work Chief Hoffer has led to implement the Healey-Driscoll administration’s vision of a government wide approach to climate change,” said Aladdine Joroff. “I look forward to continued collaboration with our partners across the Commonwealth.”

On her first full day in office in January 2023, Governor Healey signed an Executive Order establishing the Office of Climate Innovation and Resilience and creating the nation’s first cabinet-level Climate Chief position. The office works across state agencies to advance climate innovation, emissions reduction, adaptation and resilience, ensuring that climate considerations are incorporated into policy and decision-making throughout state government.

Joroff joined the Healey-Driscoll Administration in August 2024 after serving as Director of Climate Policy for the City of Boston. Previously, she spent a decade teaching and practicing at Harvard Law School’s Emmett Environmental Law and Policy Clinic, where she worked with Massachusetts municipalities, nonprofit organizations and advocacy groups on environmental and climate issues. She also taught the multidisciplinary Climate Solutions Living Lab, which brought students together to develop innovative approaches to addressing climate change.

Joroff also serves as a Visiting Lecturer on Environmental Science and Public Policy at Harvard University. Earlier in her career, she practiced environmental, energy and land use law at Goodwin and Beveridge & Diamond. She holds a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania and bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Hoffer has served as Massachusetts’ inaugural Climate Chief since January 2023 until Monday, November 9, helping establish the office and advance the administration’s whole-of-government approach to addressing climate change. She will become President of Vermont Law and Graduate School on December 1, 2026.