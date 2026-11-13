The Art of Banksy brings original works by the world’s most famous street artist to Boston on November 19

The Art of Banksy, the world’s largest exhibition of original and authenticated works by the internationally renowned and famously anonymous street artist, is coming to Boston’s Saunders Castle at Park Plaza on November 19, 2026.

Featuring over 150 works drawn from private collections, the exhibition offers visitors a rare opportunity to experience the creativity, social commentary, and unmistakable visual language of one of the most influential artists of our time.

In Boston the collection also includes two world exclusives: the original Flower Thrower, originally created by Banksy as a Valentine’s Day Gift, seven years prior to Banksy displaying the image in public; and a previously unknown version of the Mona Lisa, created by Banksy for Brad Pitt. Together with iconic works like Girl with Balloon, Rude Copper, Grim Reaper and lesser-known prints, paintings, hand-drawn sketches and statues, this museum-grade collection is a career-spanning overview of one of the world’s most intriguing modern artists.

Known for his provocative imagery, dark humor, and politically charged commentary, Banksy has captivated audiences around the world while maintaining an identity shrouded in mystery. His works challenge conventions, question authority, and explore themes ranging from consumerism and conflict to inequality, freedom, and the human condition.

Michel Boersma, curator and producer of the exhibit said: “Following a hugely successful 19-city global tour and two years in London, we’re very excited to bring this larger-than-ever collection to Boston. The last 10 years we have been working with collectors in expanding the collection which we are able to display, no replicas – the real deal. I am particularly proud that trusted associates of Banksy, for example Ben Eine, have been willing to contribute to the exhibit with their privately held works, gifts and hand drawn sketches and video testimonials. This way The Art of Banksy is able to lift the veil on how some of the iconic Banksy works were created and reveals some of the secret stunts they got up to.”

From his beginnings on the streets of Bristol to his emergence as an internationally recognized cultural figure, Banksy has transformed the relationship between street art, popular culture, and the traditional art world. His instantly recognizable imagery has appeared on buildings, walls, and public spaces across the globe, frequently sparking conversation about who art belongs to, where it should be displayed, and the messages it conveys.

The Art of Banksy brings that conversation into a gallery setting, providing an opportunity to examine the artist’s work beyond its original street-level context while exploring the enduring relevance of his artistic and social commentary.

“We’re excited to bring The Art of Banksy to Boston and give audiences the opportunity to experience the work of one of the most talked-about artists in the world,” said Tom Zaller, President and CEO of Imagine. “Banksy’s art is bold, thought-provoking, and instantly recognizable, but there’s something entirely different about standing in front of an original piece. We believe this exhibition will appeal not only to art lovers, but to anyone who appreciates creativity, culture, and a fresh perspective.”

The exhibition will be presented at Saunders Castle at Park Plaza, which has previously welcomed Boston audiences for exhibitions produced by Imagine, including Downton Abbey: The Exhibition and most recently, Discovering King Tut’s Tomb.

The Art of Banksy is an independent exhibition and not authorised by or produced in collaboration with Banksy.

Additional information including ticket pricing and on-sale details will be announced soon.