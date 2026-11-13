WLP raises record-breaking $1 million at annual Spaghetti Dinner

Women’s Lunch Place (WLP), a women-focused shelter and advocacy center in Boston, raised more than $1 million at its annual Spaghetti Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 29, marking the largest fundraising total in the event’s history.

Held at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel, the sold-out event brought together hundreds of supporters united in their commitment to helping women experiencing homelessness and poverty find safety, stability, and opportunity.

A critical factor in reaching the historic $1 million milestone was a $200,000 matching gift from longtime housing champion Anne Bromer. The record-breaking total reflects hundreds of contributions of all sizes, underscoring the broad community support for WLP’s women-focused programs.

As the cost of housing and other necessities continues to rise, WLP is preparing to meet growing demand for its services, particularly among women experiencing homelessness for the first time.

“Reaching $1 million for the first time is an extraordinary testament to the generosity of our community,” Jennifer Hanlon Wigon, CEO of Women’s Lunch Place, said in a statement. “We are especially grateful to Anne Bromer, whose remarkable leadership inspired others to give so generously. At a time when more women are turning to us for help, this historic achievement strengthens our ability to respond with the individualized care and support that can transform lives.”

Among the evening’s most powerful moments were remarks from WLP Advocate Bonnie Zamparelli, who spoke about the importance of compassion, persistence, and believing in the women the organization serves.

“My job is not to rescue anyone. It is to remind them they are not defined by the hardest chapter of their lives,” Zamparelli said. “Every woman deserves someone who doesn’t give up on her. And every woman deserves someone who believes she can get there.”

Proceeds from Spaghetti Dinner will support WLP’s comprehensive programs, helping women meet immediate needs while creating pathways to permanent housing and long-term stability. Women’s Lunch Place serves more than 2,400 women annually, providing nutritious meals, individualized advocacy, housing assistance, and critical health and wellness services.

Learn more about Women’s Lunch Place at womenslunchplace.org.

Jennifer Hanlon Wigon, CEO of Women’s Lunch Place.

Seen, left to right, are Courtney Radbill, Kimberly O'Donnell, Debbie Krieg, and Mariann Youniss.

Pictured, left to right, are Ann Stanberry; Vlad Barbarat; Jennifer Hanlon Wigon, CEO of Women’s Lunch Place; Melanie Foley; and Julie Haase.

WLP Advocate Bonnie Zamparelli addresses the crowd.

Anne Bromer and Eileen Hsü-Balzer.