The Artists’ Group of Charlestown invites the public to StoveFactory Open Studios and Holiday Art Market on Saturday, December 5, and Sunday, December 6, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Admission is free, and all ages are welcome.

Held at the StoveFactory Studios and Gallery, 523 Medford Street, Charlestown, the event welcomes visitors to explore three floors of working artist studios and meet more than 30 local artists and artisans. Visitors can step inside the artists’ workspaces, ask questions about their creative processes, and purchase original artwork and handmade gifts.

This year, an expanded Holiday Art Market will feature additional artists and artisans in the gallery space, giving visitors even more opportunities to discover local work and find distinctive holiday gifts.

The weekend showcases a wide range of materials and techniques, including papermaking, collage, watercolor, letterpress printing, wood, cyanotype printing, photography, fiber arts, jewelry, ceramics, wearable art, encaustic, oil and acrylic painting, and mixed media.

Whether shopping for gifts, collecting art, or simply curious about how artists work, visitors are invited to spend time exploring and supporting the creativity of local makers.

An open-bar reception will take place on Saturday, December 5, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Parking and public transportation

Free parking is available in the adjacent lot at 511 Medford Street. Please park in marked spaces only. Free street parking is also available on Medford Street for nonresidents for up to two hours, subject to posted restrictions. Visitors traveling by public transportation can take the MBTA Orange Line to Sullivan Square station.

For more information, visit artistsgroupofcharlestown.com or follow @agc.stovefactorygallery on Instagram.

The Artists’ Group of Charlestown is a nonprofit organization that showcases artists’ work and presents cultural programming for the community. Its activities include seasonal exhibitions at the StoveFactory Gallery, Art in the Park at City Square Park, and Open Studios at the StoveFactory Studios. Artist membership welcomes artists working in a variety of disciplines.