Last week, the City of Boston released a major update to its official non-emergency reporting mobile and web application, BOS:311. The update introduces a modernized design with faster, more intuitive submission to better connect Bostonians to the help and services they need.

Available starting November 12th, the update is designed to address constituent feedback and make reporting local issues simpler. This work, made possible by the 311 Department & Department of Innovation & Technology, is part of the City’s ongoing transformation of Basic City Services technology.

This update includes:

Making Reporting Simpler: From a single screen, you can describe the issue, add photos, and share the location. Follow-up questions appear only when necessary for the issue being reported.

Search for More: Look up reports request number, issue type, or street address. Filter for just what you’re looking for, view on a map, or see reports as ‘photo cards’.

Real-Time Status: You can bookmark any 311 request and follow status in real-time. View relevant City news and announcements in-app.

Photo Intelligence: You can now submit several photos with each 311 report. Photos are scanned for metadata, resulting in less typing, faster submissions, and better-quality reports.

Exact Location: Improved address capabilities allow residents to drag map pins to the exact spot for more accurate geo-tagging. The new application also ensures that submissions fall within the purview of the City of Boston, by checking against geographic data.

Personalization: Recent searches are saved for quick repeat lookups. The ‘You’ tab keeps each user’s submitted reports, bookmarks, and contact info in one place.

Accessible to All: The application meets Federal accessibility requirements and is compatible with VoiceOver & TalkBack. Users are more easily able to select accessibility and language preferences.

How to Access the Update

The update is currently live. Current users of BOS:311 can update their app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Non-emergency reporting can still be accessed on desktop via 311.boston.gov.

Have questions or feedback? Share it with us via the BOS:311 app or by calling 3-1-1. Please direct press requests to [email protected].