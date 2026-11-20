The newly-elected members of the U.S. House of Representatives — who are projected to number at least 109 — represent the largest freshman class to come to Washington since 1932, when Franklin Roosevelt and the Democrats swept out Herbert Hoover and the Republicans during the Great Depression.

Of these 109 new members, at least 75 will be Democrats (some House races were still to be decided as of early this week). They will anchor a new Democratic majority in the House that will have an historic margin of 85 votes, 260-175.

In the Senate, nine new Democratic senators will give the Democrats an advantage of 56-44. (Two senators, Angus King of Maine and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, are Independents, but they caucus with the Democrats.)

Some in the party are urging the Democrats to use their newly-won power to “go after” Donald Trump, his family, his allies, and their acolytes in pursuit of what they view as the corruption of the Trump regime.

California Rep. Robert Garcia, the incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee, epitomized this view with social media posts directed at Trump and his allies. “Lawyer up,” Garcia warned, stating that Oversight Democrats were ready to take on “the crooks, the con men, and the Trump crime family.”

In our view, rhetoric like this is juvenile, playing to the same base instincts that Trump himself has stoked for the past decade.

If nothing else, Garcia and his fellow Democrats should recognize from the election results that the American people, especially the wave of young voters who broke 70-30 for the Democrats, have grown exhausted of the ceaseless trash-talking that has degraded our political discourse over the last 10 years.

Voters in every part of the country have come to realize that while the politicians have been engaging in endless, performative back-and-forth, our standard of living has declined and all of our deepest national problems have been left to fester.

To paraphrase Ronald Reagan’s famous question, “Are you better off today than you were 10 years ago?”, voters delivered a resounding, “No!”.

Americans want tangible action, not more cable news theater. While congressional oversight has a legitimate constitutional role, every minute Democrats spend chasing viral soundbites down partisan rabbit holes is a minute stolen from solving the problems families actually face.

First and foremost, Americans want their newly-elected representatives to tackle inflation by preventing further military conflict with Iran and reasserting Congress’s constitutional authority over tariffs. These steps could ease price pressures, give the Federal Reserve room to lower interest rates, and spur housing construction.

Beyond the economy, the public is looking for pragmatic and meaningful immigration reform that establishes a pathway to citizenship for hardworking, law-abiding immigrants while halting the indiscriminate and inhumane deportation policies championed by Stephen Miller and his ilk.

At the same time, Democrats must address the strain on household budgets and community infrastructure by restoring the Affordable Care Act subsidies reduced over the past two years—cuts that have stripped coverage from millions, forced rural hospitals to close, and pushed families into overcrowded emergency rooms.

They should also rein in the unchecked expansion of tech giants building energy-hungry data centers at breakneck speed, while ensuring that the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share through higher taxes, including on capital gains.

And rather than litigating past grievances against Trump and his allies, the new Democratic majority should focus on passing durable legislation that codifies the Constitution’s implicit guardrails so no future president can test our democratic norms the same way.

It is a political cliché that campaigning from the minority is easier than governing from the majority. For too long, Democrats have stayed transfixed by the clown show while the ringmaster has picked our pockets.

The message from voters two weeks ago was unmistakable: It is time for governing, not grandstanding.