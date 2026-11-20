The Healey-Driscoll Administration has announced nearly $2 million in grants to hundreds of local fire departments that will deliver vital life safety education to Massachusetts’ most vulnerable residents.

The grants represent two longstanding fire safety programs coordinated by the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services. The Student Awareness of Fire Education (SAFE) program sends specially trained firefighter-educators into schools to deliver clear, consistent lessons to young people, while the Senior SAFE program is geared toward older adults and delivered through senior centers, councils on aging, and home visits.

“Our firefighters do incredible work responding to emergencies, but some of their most important work happens before a fire ever starts,” said Governor Maura Healey. “These grants will help local fire departments teach children and older adults how to prevent fires, respond to emergencies, and stay safe at home. We’re proud to support the firefighters who are doing this important work every day and helping to keep families safe in communities across Massachusetts.”

“Fire safety education saves lives, and Massachusetts has made real progress in reducing fire-related injuries and deaths,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “For decades, our local firefighters have been working with schools, senior centers and families to share the knowledge and tools that help prevent tragedies. These grants will build on that progress and make sure more residents have the information and resources they need to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

“As Massachusetts’ senior population continues to grow, we’re committed to supporting their safety, independence, and well-being,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Gina K. Kwon. “The Senior SAFE grants deliver that support where it’s needed most – with critical fire and fall prevention education, smoke and carbon monoxide alarm installations, and home safety assessments that save lives and make communities safer.”

“The SAFE and Senior SAFE grants are an investment in safety that pays off every single day,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “In big cities, small towns, and everywhere in between, Massachusetts firefighters are sharing the educational lessons and practical tools that help residents protect themselves and the people they care for.”

The SAFE program was launched in the mid-1990s after child fire fatalities climbed into the dozens each year. Since then, Massachusetts has experienced some of the lowest numbers on record – including two and a half straight years with none at all. In 2014, the Senior SAFE program was developed to reach older adults, who now account for about half of each year’s fire deaths in Massachusetts and across the nation; they have contributed to a significant decline in the Commonwealth’s per-capita rate of senior fire fatalities.

In all, 244 local fire departments will benefit from the grants, including 10 regional grants that will benefit more than one community. Departments in 239 cities and towns will share $1,237,610.84 million in SAFE funding, while 240 departments will share $562,389.16 in Senior SAFE funding. A complete list of recipients and awards is attached.