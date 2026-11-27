Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will host ‘Holidays on the Square,’ its first-ever holiday activation at Copley Square Park. This festive event will bring the community together through food, live performances by Berklee College of Music students, and holiday-themed arts and crafts activities for all ages.

The event will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from November 27 through December 20, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

“Copley Square’s rich history and cherished traditions have brought family and friends together for generations. This holiday season, we’re building on that tradition by creating an even more welcoming space for residents and visitors to come together, shop from local vendors, and enjoy the beauty of our city,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “With music, food, and a festive, walkable space, ‘Holidays on the Square’ will have something for everyone. Thank you to our partners and City staff for helping to bring this celebration to life.”

Located at 560 Boylston St. in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood, Copley Square Park is a vibrant newly renovated open space funded through the City’s five-year Capital Plan, enhancing accessibility, sustainability, and community use while restoring the park’s iconic features. The holiday activation will transform this amazing public space into a welcoming seasonal gathering space for Boston residents and visitors to experience holiday cheer throughout the city.

“The Boston Parks and Recreation Department is excited to present Holidays on the Square, our first-ever holiday celebration at Copley Square Park since its renovation,” said Commissioner Diana Fernandez Bibeau. “The vision for the renovated park was to expand green space in support of the City’s climate resilience goals while creating a welcoming public space where the community can gather and connect. The flexible design of the plaza allows us to bring that vision to life throughout the year, creating opportunities for a wide range of events and activities that bring people together. Through Holidays on the Square, we’re celebrating the season with free, family-friendly programming, including holiday movies, wreath-making, live music, and more.”

Copley Square Park is a vibrant destination for people who work, live, commute, and attend school in and around Boston. The holiday activation will feature live performances by Berklee College student artists, holiday arts and crafts, wreath making, and food trucks. Anyone interested in participating in the wreath-making activity must register here.

There will also be a free movie screening of the Elf and Grinch on December 19-20 supported by the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair and warm blanket to catch a movie underneath the stars in Copley Square Park. The Boston Parks and Recreation Department will also provide free plants while supplies last.

The Department of Economic and Inclusion Opportunity partnered with the Boston Parks and Recreation Department to support local businesses through their food truck program during the holiday. Established in 2011, Boston’s food truck program has grown to include over 95 food trucks occupying both public and private sites across Boston. Since 2025, the program has also included late night locations. Food trucks will receive marketing support to provide increased business visibility.

“As we enter the holiday season, this activation presents an opportunity for local food trucks to increase their visibility, reach new customers, and grow their businesses,” said Weldon Bodrick, Mobile Enterprise Manager. “The Office of Small Business is committed to creating meaningful opportunities and expanding possibilities for small businesses, who are essential pillars of Boston’s economy and communities. This holiday activation supports local entrepreneurs while fostering a welcoming sense of belonging for residents, visitors, and members of our small business community alike.”

The Copley Square Park hosts an annual holiday Tree Lighting on November 30, Mayor’s Coffee Hours, Summer Fitness Series, Open Mic Nights, First Night, the Boston Marathon, the Copley farmers market, and more.

To learn more about the Copley Square Holiday Market, visit boston.gov/park or call (617) 635-4505. To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks visit boston.gov/parks, call (617) 635-4505, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on Facebook, Instagram, and @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky.