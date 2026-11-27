The City of Boston is sharing information to assist residents and small businesses in preparing for winter, managing heating bills, and improving energy efficiency ahead of the winter months.

Through City programs and community partners, residents and small businesses can receive personalized assistance to identify potential savings, access incentives for energy efficiency upgrades, and explore options for lowering utility costs. Qualified homeowners may also be eligible for financial assistance to repair or replace heating systems and make other home improvements.

“Boston is working to keep families warm and tackle energy costs,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As colder weather approaches, we are connecting residents with resources to make their homes more energy efficient, and I encourage everyone to take advantage of these cost-saving City programs.”

Energy costs are straining household budgets across the United States. Currently, heating oil prices in Massachusetts are at record highs – an average of $6.21 per gallon – up more than 70 percent since last year. At those prices, the average Massachusetts household can expect to spend twice as much on heating oil compared to air source heat pumps this winter. A comprehensive list of available resources, along with energy-saving tips to help reduce winter heating bills, is available at boston.gov/energy.

City Resources Available To Boston Residents:

Boston Energy Saver

Boston Energy Saver helps Boston residents and businesses upgrade their buildings for big savings. If you are a renter, homeowner, or small business owner, our Help Desk can provide you 1-on-1 support to lower your energy bills, connecting you with utility discounts and rebates on building energy efficiency upgrades. Learn more at boston.gov/save or by calling 617-635-SAVE (7283).

Since 2025, Boston Energy Saver and its partners Eversource and National Grid have helped install more than 2,700 heat pumps and weatherize 5,000 homes in Boston. This program has provided Boston residents and small businesses with $63 million in energy saving incentives and $159 million in total benefits through Mass Save® programs. In Boston Energy Saver’s first year of operations, 80 percent of consultations supported low- and middle-income residents, and nearly half of all customers were renters. Interpretation services are also available through the Help Desk; one in ten Boston Energy Saver customers received support in a language other than English.

Boston Community Choice Electricity (BCCE)

BCCE is a City program providing residents and businesses with affordable electricity. Over 200,000 Boston households and businesses are currently enrolled, saving residents an average of $150 a year. Our rates are locked in for two years and are currently more affordable than Eversource Basic Service. To verify your enrollment, check the front of your Eversource bill. If below “Your Electric Supplier is” does not say “Billing for City of Boston CCE” or “Eversource,” there is a chance you are being overcharged by a predatory third-party energy supplier. Visit boston.gov/BCCE or call 617-635-2331 to learn how to switch from a third-party supplier or to enroll in BCCE.

Boston Home Center

The Mayor’s Office of Housing can provide 0% financing for home upgrades including heating systems, solar and weatherization with no monthly payments for qualified residents. Through the Boston Home Center’s Seniors Save Program, qualified seniors age 60 or older can receive up to $12,000 in grants—plus in-house contractor support—to repair or replace an aging heating system. If you need additional funding, zero percent interest deferred loans may be available to cover the rest of project costs. Visit the Mayor’s Office of Housing website or call 617-635-4663 to learn more and apply. Residents can access these resources in addition to Mass Save incentives.

Resources Available Through Community Partners:

Utility Discounts

Depending on your income and household size, you may qualify for utility rate discounts of over 90% from Eversource and National Grid.

Heat Pump Discount Rate

If you use a heat pump to heat all or part of your home, you may qualify for Eversource’s winter heat pump discount rate, which can cut your energy bills by 27 percent compared to the basic service rate between November and April. If you have a heat pump and do not see the discount rate on your bill, contact Eversource customer service.

Home Energy Assistance

Program (HEAP)

Applications are currently open for heating bill help from ABCD. If you qualify for fuel assistance, ABCD can help pay your winter heating bill by working directly with vendors, and you can take advantage of many other services that are absolutely free. The program is available to homeowners and renters, even if you live in non-subsidized housing with heat included in your rent.

Good Neighbor Energy Fund

The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund is available to any Massachusetts resident who, because of temporary financial difficulty, cannot meet a month’s energy expense and is not eligible for state or federal energy assistance. Income must fall between 60 and 80 percent of the state’s median income levels.

Energy Saver Home Loan Program

This program helps eligible Massachusetts homeowners cut their energy use and reduce or eliminate their reliance on fossil fuels. The ESHLP provides eligible homeowners with low interest rate, second mortgage loans that support a variety of energy-related home improvements; financing at projects’ start; free end-to-end support through all aspects of the home improvement process; and identification and coordination of all available incentives, rebates and other credits.

Additional Tips To Reduce Energy Use During

Winter Months:

Frost on windows, excessive icicles outside, water stains on the ceiling, and hot water that runs out quickly are all signs your building may not be energy efficient. Below are tips for renters, homeowners, and business owners to save on their energy bills:

Sign up for a No-Cost Home Energy Assessment

The sponsors of Mass Save can provide you with a no-cost Home Energy Assessment to make sure your home is not losing energy and costing you money. A professional can inspect your walls, attic, and basement. Upon receiving your assessment, you can also unlock no-cost and discounted smart thermostats, low-flow showerheads, sink aerators, and other home appliances. Small businesses are also eligible for these energy assessments and incentives.

Switch to Clean Heat

Heat pumps can be a more efficient way to heat your home compared to oil heating or electric baseboards. Heat pumps move heat indoors in the winter and draw heat outdoors in the summer. Instead of burning fossil fuels in your home, heat pumps can also provide better indoor air quality by using electricity.

If you heat with electric baseboards or oil, you could save hundreds or thousands by switching to heat pumps. Low- and moderate-income households may be eligible for a heat pump installation at no cost through the Mass Save Program. Other households can receive rebates on heat pumps of up to $8,500. The City encourages residents to take advantage of these discounts now.

Schedule an appointment with the Boston Energy Saver Help Desk by visiting boston.gov/save or calling 617-635-SAVE (7283) to see if a heat pump is right for your home or business.

Furnace or Boiler Maintenance

• Have your heating equipment checked annually by a service professional.

• Clean or replace furnace filters periodically, ideally every 3-6 months depending on filter type and need.

• Dust or vacuum radiator surfaces and air vents frequently and keep them unobstructed.

• Close fireplace dampers when not in use to keep heated or cooled air from escaping the chimney.

Insulation

• Check for drafts around windows and doors. Caulk and weather-strip where necessary.

• Install wall-outlet and switch-plate gaskets to reduce the flow of cold air.

• Purchase window insulator kits, or install storm windows and doors to reduce drafts indoors.

• Get discounts and no-cost weatherization supplies through the Mass Save Marketplace.

Cooking

• Do not line oven racks with foil. It blocks heat flow.

• Use a kettle rather than a pot to boil water. If using a pot, keep the lid on.

• Allow frozen foods to thaw completely before cooking.

• Consider switching to an induction stove to reduce energy use and remove toxic pollutants found in natural gas from your kitchen. Mass Save offers a $500 rebate for replacing natural gas or propane stove with an induction stove.

Water and Washing

• Set your hot water heater at 120°F rather than 140°F.

• When using your dishwasher, use the air-drying option instead of heat drying. You can also turn off the drying cycle, open the dishwasher, and let the contents air dry.

• Wash clothes in cold or warm water rather than hot, and rinse in cold water.

• Fill your washer and dryer to capacity whenever possible. Wash smaller loads using lower water levels.

• Hang your clothes to dry whenever possible.

Heat Pump Efficiency

• Avoid frequently adjusting the thermostat; try to keep indoor settings steady.

• It is fine to adjust temperatures a few degrees up and down as needed for comfort. However, unlike fossil fuel heating systems, large changes may cost you comfort and money.

• Cold climate heat pumps are designed to run continuously at a very low speed. Running them consistently actually saves you money compared to starting and stopping their air delivery.

• Use the “heat” setting on the thermostat or control instead of the “auto” setting.

• Keep the doors open to rooms without the ductless unit, allowing the heating or cooling to circulate as much as possible. Turn up the fan speed if areas are not getting enough heating on extreme weather days.

• Clean ductless heat pump filters regularly, every 2-6 weeks, depending on need.

• Schedule professional service at the manufacturer’s recommended interval (typically annually); or, of course, if you have any problems.

“Energy efficiency gives Boston residents and small businesses practical ways to reduce energy use, improve the comfort and performance of their buildings, and have more control over their energy bills,” said Katherine Peters, Director of Residential Energy Efficiency at Eversource. “As a Sponsor of Mass Save, Eversource is working with the City of Boston to help customers understand their options and connect with energy assessments, rebates, incentives, and other resources that can make energy upgrades more affordable.”

“Energy efficiency remains one of the most effective ways customers can reduce energy use and better manage their energy bills, and we are here to help connect them with the programs and resources available,” said Amy Vavak, Director of Customer Energy Management, Massachusetts, at National Grid. “Through energy efficiency programs, payment assistance, discount rates, budget billing, and other options, we can work directly with customers to identify the support that meets their individual needs and helps make their energy bills more manageable.”