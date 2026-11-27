The Healey-Driscoll Administration has awarded nearly $500,000 across 30 colleges and universities in Massachusetts to address hunger and food security on campuses. The Hunger-Free Campus Initiative provides funding to support innovative campus projects that address food insecurity for college students, such as establishing food pantries in collaboration with regional food banks, food lockers with anytime access to prepared food, on-campus EBT grocers, and expanded meal plan access.

Funded through the fiscal year 2027 (FY27) state budget, these grants will support more than 43,000 students across all of the state’s public higher education institutions, as well as two federally defined Minority Serving Institutions (MSI), Franklin Cummings Tech and Urban College of Boston.

“No college student should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from while working toward their degree,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We’re making college more affordable in Massachusetts, and that means making sure students have the support they need to succeed. At a time when President Trump is cutting food assistance, we’re investing in programs that help students put food on the table and stay focused on their education.”

“We’re proud of the state’s investments in free and more affordable college, but students still struggle to make ends meet while they’re earning a degree,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “Helping campuses address food insecurity is a crucial way to ease financial pressures on students who are working hard to grow their education, careers, and earnings.”

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has a holistic Basic Needs Security initiative as a critical part of its student success strategy, including food insecurity. DHE supports institutions of higher education by helping to facilitate partnerships with regional non-profits on meeting basic needs of college students who are housing and food insecure, most often through Youth Service Providers (YSPs) and local food banks.

“We’re opening more doors to higher education across Massachusetts, and we want students to have every opportunity to succeed once they walk through them,” said Secretary of Education Steve Zrike. “Access to nutritious food is fundamental to student well-being and academic success. We’re grateful to our colleges and universities for their commitment to supporting students’ basic needs, and these investments will help them build on that work, remove barriers to success and keep more students on track to earn their degrees.”

“Colleges and universities across Massachusetts are finding impactful ways to support students facing food insecurity, from expanding campus food pantries to connecting students with community resources,” said Interim Commissioner of Higher Education José Luis Santos. “When students have reliable access to food and other basic necessities, they are better positioned to complete their degrees and achieve their goals.”

Continuing funding for the Hunger-Free Campus Initiative was among the recommendations of Governor Healey’s Anti-Hunger Task Force. The administration has also launched the Strengthening School Breakfast Challenge, partnered with Project Bread to help more child care and afterschool programs provide healthy meals and snacks, and awarded $750,000 in grants to expand access to locally grown food.

Governor Healey has also proposed $41.5 million in supplemental budget funding for Department of Transitional Assistance caseworkers and technological upgrades to help people stay enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) despite President Trump’s cuts.

All 30 eligible institutions submitted FY27 proposals. Each school’s funding amount was determined using factors such as student enrollment and financial need.

The FY27 college and university projects being funded through the Hunger-Free Campus Initiative grants are:

Community Colleges

• Berkshire Community College: $6,229.98

• Bristol Community College: $30,593.24

• Bunker Hill Community College: $36,491.02

• Cape Cod Community College: $10,109.41

• Greenfield Community College: $5,243.77

• Holyoke Community College: $13,764.89

• Massasoit Community College: $14,011.76

• MassBay Community College: $10,450.48

• Middlesex Community College: $15,990.04

• Mount Wachusett Community College: $15,867.33

• North Shore Community College: $19,714.83

• Northern Essex Community College: $14,693.40

• Quinsigamond Community College: $27,613.88

• Roxbury Community College: $10,655.26

• Springfield Technical Community College: $23,489.19

State Universities

• Bridgewater State University: $26,070.85

• Fitchburg State University: $15,556.50

• Framingham State University: $10,324.03

• Massachusetts College of Art and Design: $4,293.88

• Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts: $3,225.26

• Massachusetts Maritime Academy: $2,178.59

• Salem State: $17,579.23

• Westfield State University: $11,980.18

• Worcester State University: $12,393.57

University of Massachusetts

• UMass Amherst: $40,989.19

• UMass Boston: $41,789.55

• UMass Dartmouth: $17,998.39

• UMass Lowell: $27,832.40

Minority Serving Institutions

• Franklin Cummings Tech: $2,931.98

• Urban College of Boston: $2,437.90