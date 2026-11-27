Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum to offer Holiday Music in the Courtyard on Dec. 2

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum at 25 Evans Way will offer Holiday Music in the Courtyard on Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 6 to 9 p.m.

At this time, George Steel, Abrams Curator of Music, will lead music from across four centuries and multiple winter traditions. With choral performances by Vox Vocal Ensemble, the all-star American Brass Quintet, special guest Salar Nader on tabla, and carols for all to sing, you won’t want to miss this magical evening.

The Holiday Music program ranges from Renaissance treasures including William Byrd’s motet Vigilate and dances from Michael Praetorius’s Terpsichore, to the traditional carols ‘Gaudete’ and ‘Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day’ (arranged by David Willcocks), Richard Wayne Dirksen’s Chanticleer in a new arrangement by George Steel, and music by David Jason Snow. The evening features the world premiere of ‘tzur hanevi’im,’ a new work by John Zorn composed expressly for the 16 singers performing, and closes with Steel’s own ‘The Three Kings,’ newly revised for this year’s celebration.

The music and sing-along will run from 7-8 p.m., and ticket holders can come early at 6 p.m., or stay late until 9 p.m. to enjoy the museum galleries, shop at Gift at the Gardner, or purchase treats from Cafe G’s holiday menu of small plates and cocktails/mocktails.

Tickets cost $50 each and can be purchased online at https://www.gardnermuseum.org/calendar/holiday-music-courtyard-1.

Visit https://www.gardnermuseum.org/calendar/holiday-music-courtyard-1 for more information on the event.

Author Jason Allison in conversation Dec. 9 at Union Methodist Church

The Friends of the South End Library will host Jason Allison, in conversation with Sara DiVello about his novel, ‘The Killing Yards,’ on Wednesday Dec. 9, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Union Methodist Church, 485 Columbus Ave. (entrance to the Connection Room accessible from West Newton Street).

Refreshments will be served, and Parkside Books will have copies of Mr. Allison’s book for sale.

Guests can also attend virtually: by emailing [email protected] to get a Zoom link.

More information about Zigman and FOSEL is available at https://www.friendsofsouthendlibrary.org/.

SoWa Artists Guild’s events in November continue

SoWa Sundays will be held every Sunday in November, including Thanksgiving weekend, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also, SoWa Artists Guild Black Friday will be held on Nov. 27, and SoWa Artists Guild Small Business Saturday follows on Nov. 28. Many artists will open their studios at 11 a.m. on both days for these events.

SoWa Artists Guild events, which are always free and open to the public, are held at 450 Harrison Ave. in the SoWa Art + Design District in the South End.