In 1983, the forest surrounding 13-year-old Julie Carrick Dalton’s New Hampshire home was her sanctuary. It was where she could play. She could think. She could cry. Every day after school, Dalton would head into the woods, where the warm sun would peek through branches, highlighting dust swirling through the air.

“I know this path so well that before I step onto it, I can anticipate the precise grind of the gravel under my sneakers,” imagined Dalton, now 56. “I know that when I get deeper into the forest, that gravel is going to give way to that soft cushion of pine needles. I can smell them as I’m walking.”

Grazing her fingers across tree trunks on her way to a creek bank, Dalton would greet every tree that she grew up with by name: the elevator tree, the shipwreck tree, and (her favorite) the vine tree that looped into a perfect u-shape for swinging.

There was her hideaway, where she could read her Judy Blume books in peace. But one day, however, as she approached her secret spot, Dalton noticed that the vine had been spliced in half.

“The air went still in the forest, and I remember feeling like all the magic, comfort, and joy had been sucked out of the world,” recalled Dalton. “I remember holding onto my knees in the mud, sobbing. Within a couple weeks, crews moved in, cut down the trees and built homes. I sat there and watched. There was nothing I could do.”

That devastation was a turning point for Dalton, who would later become a journalist, organic farmer, forest manager, beekeeper, professor — and most recently — an award-winning novelist whose books start in that similar place of climate grief.

“All of my professions have been rooted in my love of nature,” noted Dalton during her November 10 presentation, “The Future is Fiction,” for the Beacon Hill Women’s Forum (BHWF) at the Union Club of Boston. “That’s what motivates me.”

The author and educator discussed her latest novel, “The Forest Becomes Her,” and explored how climate fiction can encourage empathy and stimulate discussions about a thriving and resilient environmental future.

“There are story-tellers out there who are quietly telling these stories that I believe are prototyping our climate futures. The artists, the writers, filmmakers, and videogame designers are telling stories of climate crises with vivid detail,” exclaimed Dalton, who feels that scientists should look beyond our technological limitations. “There are ideas imbedded in some of them, and sometimes, they’re solutions about surviving or adapting that we’re not looking at.”

“The Water Knife,” by Paolo Bacigalupi, Dalton noted, envisions the Southwestern United States in the future, when residents are living in climate domes, and talks about the ethics of water policy from the perspective of the people.

“These stories matter because we can change people. Studies have been done that show people are more likely to take climate-related action after reading a novel that has climate themes than they were before reading it,” said Dalton. “Stories move us. They’re an emotional guidepost for us. We need more people to care, so I think we need more stories.”

Published in July 2026, Dalton’s third novel, “The Forest Becomes Her,” is a contemporary story set in Concord, Massachusetts, where a 400-year-old forest is cleared to build an eco-friendly housing development. “The Forest Becomes Her” follows a multigenerational cast of three women – Polly, 13, Hazel, in her thirties, and Stella, 55 – who are each experiencing a loss in their lives.

“In the story, I got to re-imagine myself as a 13-year-old; but in this version of me, I’m more resourceful, and I didn’t just sit there. She fights back when they come for her forest,” asserted Dalton. “All of these women start to believe they are being haunted by the forest. The unlikely trio of women band together to save the last oak tree. But what they’re really doing is saving themselves. Through saving the tree, they find each other and a broader community within their town.”

Based on herself during pivotal periods of her life, the characters offered Dalton the opportunity to revisit past versions of herself with kindness and forgiveness.

“Notice those places in nature and love them now. Don’t wait for them to be gone,” hoped Dalton. “If you love something, fully love it. Appreciate it. Be aware of the things that are threatening them.”

Dalton imagined her 13-year-old self – with her braces and curly perm – cheering beside her some three decades later upon learning that she purchased a piece of land near her childhood home that was slated to be timbered and demolished. She built a farm and tended to it for 15 years, preserving 92 acres of woodland that is still in tact today.

“I feel like having the opportunity to save this piece of land was like rewriting the end of the story from my childhood,” Dalton acknowledged. “We don’t get to do that very often.”

Dalton is a Beacon Hill resident in her third season as a BHWF member. She often writes at the Boston Athenaeum, but mostly, whenever she finds a scrap of time, whether that is in the dentist’s office, during soccer practice, or on an airplane. The mother of four believes her best writing is at her family’s home in New Hampshire, overlooking the forest.