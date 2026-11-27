With just one month remaining to enroll in health coverage beginning January 1, 2027, the Massachusetts Health Connector is reminding residents to sign up for, renew, or shop for a new health insurance plan by December 23. Free enrollment assistance is available by phone or at 50 locations across Massachusetts, with support offered in 29 languages.

“Now is the time for residents to review their plan options and take action to line up coverage for the new year,” said Audrey Morse Gasteier, Executive Director of Health Connector. “As Massachusetts families gather for Thanksgiving and look ahead to the new year, it’s the right time to think about health coverage needs and ensure your family’s health and financial security for 2027. The Health Connector is here and ready to connect residents to health insurance options that fit in their household budget and meet their health care needs. Free help is available to answer questions, understand your options, and get enrolled by December 23 for coverage starting January 1.”

Open Enrollment in Massachusetts is open now and runs until January 23, 2027.

To prevent coverage gaps and ensure their health insurance begins on January 1, 2027, residents must enroll and make their payment by December 23, 2026.

Recent policy changes by the federal government have continued to increase costs and decrease eligibility for help paying for coverage through the nation’s Marketplaces. In Massachusetts, however, the Health Connector’s enrollee population has remained more stable than national Marketplace average in the face of those federal health care cuts. Massachusetts’s strength in holding the line on coverage is primarily a result of Massachusetts’s continued investment in its landmark ConnectorCare program, which for two decades has provided additional state subsidy to lower the cost of coverage and accessing care for most Health Connector enrollees. At a recent Health Connector Board meeting following the midterm elections, Gasteier highlighted that the Health Connector stands at the ready to support and engage with new leadership in Congress on their plans to make health care more affordable – an issue that voters consistently ranked as one of their top concerns.

Residents are encouraged to review their current coverage, update household and income information, and compare plan costs and benefits before selecting coverage for 2027. Even residents who are satisfied with their current coverage should review their options, as costs and benefits may change from year to year.

Residents can find assistance near them or apply by visiting MAhealthconnector.org or calling 1-877-MA-ENROLL (1-877-623-6765). TTY users can dial 711.

The Massachusetts Health Connector is the country’s first and longest-running state-based Marketplace, having been created in 2006 to provide high-value health coverage to individuals and small businesses in the Commonwealth and to serve as a policy and outreach hub for both state and federal health reforms designed to expand and improve coverage. For over 20 years, it has connected individuals, families, and small businesses across the Commonwealth with high-quality health and dental coverage. More than 410,000 individuals and small-employer enrollees receive health and dental coverage through the Health Connector. The Health Connector’s long record of leadership delivering health coverage to Massachusetts residents continues to serve as a national model for health coverage expansion.

To learn more, visit MAhealthconnector.org and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Bluesky.