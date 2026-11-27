The City of Boston Planning Department will host a virtual public meeting next week to discuss a proposed residential and artist live-work redevelopment at 65-79 Wareham Street in the South End.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. via Zoom. Residents and community members are invited to review and comment on the Small Project Review Application, which was filed on Oct. 29.

According to project filings, the proposal seeks to renovate and vertically expand three underutilized buildings into a six-story, approximately 53-unit multi-family residential development. The site sits within the South End’s Economic Development Area (EDA) South sub-district and the Protection Area of the South End Landmark District.

Key features of the proposed project include:

• Approximately 53 residential units within a renovated and expanded six-story structure

• A fully accessible ground-floor artist component featuring five affordable live-work units designed for artists

• A multi-purpose gallery and cafe space on the ground floor with direct access to a rear courtyard

• A below-grade parking garage offering roughly 38 bicycle spaces and 16 vehicle spaces for residents, along with nine curbside bicycle spaces for visitors

The public comment period for the project also closes on Nov. 30.

Those interested in attending the virtual meeting can register online at bosplans.org/65Wareham-1130 using Meeting ID 165 632 4946. For additional project details or to submit comments, community members can visit bostonplans.org or contact project manager Dylan Norris at [email protected] or 617-918-4464.