If anyone in your life has become more independent, been warned of an impending medical episode, or benefited from the endless tasks service dogs perform, take a moment to add that dog and handler to your holiday gratitude list. Yes, both of them. They are a team, and they accomplish what they do as a pair.

How to Act Around

Service Dogs

To prepare for this column, we subscribed to a few social media feeds featuring people who rely on service dogs to learn how we can all act responsibly around them.

You may see a service dog wearing a vest that says, “Do Not Pet.” That also means don’t approach, reach out to, call, distract, or touch the dog without the handler’s permission. Most of the time, this pair is just trying to get through a normal day in their normal way. You have no right to interrupt them just because you want to interact with the dog.

They Come In Many

Breeds And Sizes

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) says that service dogs can be any breed or size.

Large, strong breeds like Great Danes provide mobility assistance. They help people balance, stand, and walk. Other breeds with a strong sense of smell may become medical alert service dogs that warn handlers of an impending medical issue, giving them time to take necessary steps.

A small dog with good jumping skills can retrieve objects for someone in a wheelchair and hop up on their lap. Medium-sized dogs can be trained to lick their handler’s hand to alert them to an oncoming panic attack for someone with PTSD.

There are only two questions someone with authority can ask about a service dog. According to the ADA, a handler can be asked: “Is the dog a service animal required because of a disability?” and “What work or task has the dog been trained to perform?”

Emotional support dogs are not considered service dogs; the official ADA site explains why. “…because providing emotional support or comfort is not a task related to a person’s disability.” It is wonderful that a dog can help a person this way, but it does not give the team the rights given to service dogs.

Fake Service Dogs

If you type “Service Dog Vest” into an Amazon search box, you’ll see more than three thousand items to purchase. They also offer more than one thousand items called service dog documents. This is even though real service dogs do not have or need documents.

Yes, many of the vests and harnesses could be used by real service dogs. However, that market is not big enough to support this massive number of products. A 2023 study found that “Over 61 million people in the United States are living with disabilities. Less than one percent are teamed with service dogs.”

We’ve all seen dogs wearing vests and document tags that claim they are service dogs. While some are well trained, others behave in ways that show they are not the real deal. Here are a few signs of a fake service dog, according to New Life Canine Service Dogs.

“Being carried or wheeled around by an owner. Tugging or pulling excessively on a leash or not having a leash. Excessive barking, whining, or growling. Aggression toward people or other dogs. Biting or nipping at people or animals. Wandering or not staying by the handler’s side. Begging for or stealing food. Not being house trained or marking territory. Sniffing people, animals, or objects inappropriately. Damaging property or displaying fearful behavior. Easily distracted or not focused.”

If you ever see a loose dog or fake service dog interfering with a real handler and dog team, tell the handler you are happy to help and ask what they’d like you to do.

As you send thanks out, be sure to include the puppy breeders, puppy raisers, trainers, organizations, and hundreds of others who make the service dog opportunity happen for people who need one.