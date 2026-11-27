Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the City of Boston, the Boston Housing Authority, and a coalition of 17 major cities and public housing authorities across the country have filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration to protect federal housing assistance for Boston families and children. The lawsuit challenges the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) November 2026 rule that would largely prohibit households with mixed immigration statuses from receiving federal housing assistance, unlawfully evicting U.S. citizens and other qualifying residents from their homes, including thousands of children.

“Under this cruel and illegal rule, hundreds of children and families in Boston could lose their housing,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Today, the City and the Boston Housing Authority are joining cities nationwide to halt this unlawful plan and keep families together. While we challenge these federal actions, residents should consult our local housing and legal aid partners to fully know their rights and protect their housing.”

For decades, families with mixed immigration statuses have been allowed to live together in federally assisted housing, receiving financial support only for family members with qualifying immigration statuses. The new HUD rule would end this long-standing practice that keeps families together and housed. In doing so, HUD would defy Congress’s specific intent in pursuit of the Administration’s cruel immigration agenda.

“Almost every family we house at the Boston Housing Authority has previously suffered through a period of homelessness,” said Kenzie Bok, Administrator of the Boston Housing Authority. “It is wrong to suddenly change program rules and plunge hundreds of children into that nightmare a second time. These are Boston kids, they are eligible for federal housing in their own right, and they deserve to stay safely in their homes.”

The Trump Administration’s rule would be devastating for families across the country. In Boston alone, more than 500 families—including almost 900 children, nearly all of them American citizens—would lose housing assistance. The rule would also, for the first time, impose citizenship verification checks on individuals 62 years or older, jeopardizing access to housing for additional vulnerable Bostonians and subjecting thousands of eligible seniors to onerous paperwork requirements.

“This rule tears at the very fabric of family unity and housing stability in our communities. For decades, we’ve had a system that ensured families have access to programs that could keep them safely housed. Now, the Trump Administration is forcing them to make an impossible choice: stay together and become unhoused, or separate to keep a roof over their heads,” said Courtney White, Interim Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement. “Boston is a home for everyone, regardless of where you come from. With this lawsuit, we will continue to push back against this administration’s continued targeted attacks on Boston’s immigrant communities and fight to ensure that everyone has access to safe, dignified housing.”

This lawsuit was filed in federal court in the District of Massachusetts and alleges that HUD’s new rule violates federal law and undoes decades of established policy without adequate explanation. The City of Boston and Boston Housing Authority are joined as plaintiffs by the City and County of San Francisco, City of Chicago, City of Los Angeles, County of Los Angeles, City of New York, Martin Luther King, Jr. County, City of Providence, City of San Diego, County of Santa Clara, City of Seattle, Housing Authority of the City and County of San Francisco, Housing Authority of the City of Fresno, Housing Authority of Fresno County, Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Development Authority, San Diego Housing Commission, and the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara. Parallel cases have been filed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, alongside 21 other states and the District of Columbia, and a coalition of leading housing organizations, including Massachusetts Union of Public Housing Tenants, Fall River Housing Joint Tenant Council, Border Workers United, and Alfred E. Smith Resident Association represented by the National Housing Law Project, The Legal Aid Society, LatinoJustice PRLDEF, Winston Taylor, Greater Boston Legal Services and Massachusetts Law Reform Institute.

Families who may be affected are encouraged to reach out to the Mass Union of Public Housing Tenants at [email protected] or 617-825-9750, and to look out for future communications from the Boston Housing Authority about their due process and appeal rights.