News Briefs

EARLY VOTING STARTS THIS MONTH

Boston City Hall is the main early voting polling location. City Hall will be open for voting Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., during the two-week period. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, City Hall will stay open until 8 p.m. for early voting.

Please note: any voter registered in Boston can vote at any early voting location. You don’t need an excuse or reason to vote early.

Early voting locations in the downtown neighborhoods include:

Oct. 27-28 Copley Library, 700 Boylston St., 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Oct. 30 Benjamin Franklin Institute, 41 Berkeley St., noon-8 p.m.

Oct. 30 Wang YMCA Chinatown, 8 Oak St. West noon-8 p.m.

EARLY VOTING WITH HAMILTON CAST IN DUDLEY

Early voting in Boston will began Monday, Oct. 22, but a little bit of excitement will accompany the effort this weekend, as the Mayor and members of the cast of ‘Hamilton’ are inviting residents to vote with them in Dudley Square.

The event will take place at the Bolling Building, 2300 Washington St., on Saturday, Oct. 27, at 11 a.m.

SCHOOL COMMITTEE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS

Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced that applications are being accepted by the Citizens Nominating Panel, for two open positions on the Boston School Committee, opening in January 2019. The deadline to submit applications is Nov. 13.

The Boston School Committee is the governing body of the Boston Public Schools.

The seven members of the School Committee are Boston residents appointed by the Mayor to serve four-year staggered terms. The Mayor appoints members from a list of candidates recommended by a 13-member Citizens Nominating Panel composed of parents, teachers, principals and representatives of the business and higher education communities. The Committee also includes a non-voting student member of the Boston Student Advisory Council.

The School Committee meets approximately twice per month during the school year to adopt, review and modify policies and practices that support teaching, learning and improved student achievement. With the exception of executive sessions, Committee meetings are open to the public, feature public comment periods and are broadcasted on Boston City TV.

CORRECTION

In last week’s coverage of “There’s Something Brewing in Charlesgate,” the photo caption incorrectly states that the event was held at the Barnes Mansion. It really took place in the lobby of the Charlesgate Condominium, which is the former Charlesgate Hotel.

SOUTH END/BAY VILLAGE FALL CLEAN UP

The Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services will host the Annual Fall Clean Up in partnership with Love Your Block, Public Works and the Boston Parks Dept. on Saturday, Nov. 10. Please keep in mind that this falls on Veterans Day weekend. Please send an email to [email protected] to register for the clean up.

You will need to specify:

-Where your clean up site is; Please note if the site includes an official City of Boston park

-How many volunteers

-Trash pick up location

The annual clean up runs 8-11 a.m. for Bay Village and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. for South End. Tools can only be picked up by a registered participant. All participants must register by 5pm on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

PLACES TO BE ON HALLOWEEN

SoWa Spooktacular. The SoWa Sunday Market will close out the season with a Halloween themed Spooktacular on Oct 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The annual Halloween bash will feature the regular market, and also free face painting, free pumpkin painting, live music, special Halloween-themed beers, and the annual costume contest. Prizes will be awarded for the best visitor, pet and vendor costumes. Visitors and their pets can enter the contest by having their photo taken at the chalk wall at 460 Harrison Ave. from noon – 2 p.m. Winners will be posted on Facebook the following day. The first place winner will be awarded $500.

Halloween at the Clarendon Street Playground

The NABB Clarandon Street Playground Committee is hosting Halloween at the Clarendon Street Playground on Sunday Oct. 28, from 2-4 p.m. There will be a crafts table and snacks and drinks for sale. Details to follow.

(Note: Trick or Treating will be held on Oct. 31 as usual.)

Fenway CDC’s Halloween Eat and Treat will be Wednesday, October 31! Join us in costume at the Morville House at 5:30 p.m. The first 75 kids get a free treat bag! Tasty Burger will provide dinner between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Enjoy Halloween treats with your neighbors before heading out for safe trick or treating in the Fenway.

The Friends of Ringgold Park in the South End will hold their annual Halloween Party in the park at 5 p.m. on Oct. 31. Come one, come all, come in costume!

Join The Friends of Titus Sparrow Park For the annual Pre-Trick or Treat Halloween Party Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5-6 p.m. (no rain date). Come and enjoy Halloween themed music and roving entertainers. Pizza and other refreshments will fortify ghosts and goblins at this neighborhood gathering before they go off to trick or treat. Event sponsored by the Friends of Titus Sparrow Park.

24th annual Pru Boo in Back Bay. Prudential Center Boston will host its 24th annual PRU BOO indoor trick-or-treating and family fun event on Sunday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children can visit more than 50 stores and restaurants during this “store-to-store” trick-or-treating event and enjoy face painting, magic shows and other spooktacular activities from various Boston attractions. There will also be a special kid’s concert featuring Karen K & the Jitterbugs in the South Garden starting at 1:30 p.m. (weather-permitting).

All proceeds raised will be donated to the event’s new charity partner, The Play Brigade, a local non-profit organization dedicated to creating inclusive opportunities for people of all abilities. For a $5 donation to The Play Brigade, each child will receive a trick-or-treat bag to use for collecting candy at participating stores. The ticket/bag can be purchased online or at the Concierge Desk any day prior to the event or the morning of starting at 9 a.m. Parking passes for the day are discounted at $18 and can be picked up at PRU BOO check-in stations.

BACK BAY HAPPENINGS

The Police Panel/Public Safety Committee of NABB will take place on Oct. 25, 6 p.m., in the First Church, 66 Marlborough St.

BAY VILLAGE ANNUAL MEETING

On Oct. 30, the Bay Village Neighborhood Association (BVNA) Annual Meeting will take place at the Revere Hotel at 6:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. There will be a welcome from the president, remarks from elected officials, committee updates, election of officers and a reception to end the night.

SOUTH END DATES

Drug Takeback Day. All BPD stations including D-4 (650 Harrison) and BPD District. Saturday, Oct. 27 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

The acclaimed Boston playwright and actress, Melinda Lopez, will be at the South End library to talk about her work on Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 6:30 p.m. Lopez will be introduced by Isabel Alvarez Borland, Distinguished Professor of Arts and Humanities at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester. Lopez is recognized as one of the most exciting playwrights currently working in the U.S. In 2013, she was named the first Andrew Mellon Playwright-in-Residence at the Huntington Theatre Company.

The South End Forum will meet for its next quarterly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 13. It will be moved back one week due to the election on Nov. 3.

Friends of Childe Hassam Park will get into the fall spirit on Sunday, Oct. 28, at 4 p.m., with a pumpkin carving event. Then on Saturday, Dec. 1, there will be a Park Lighting Ceremony at 4 p.m.

South End Soccer will have its 10th Anniversary Gala on Oct. 27 at the SoWa Power Station, 540 Harrison Ave., from 6-10 p.m. South End Soccer is a non-profit committed to giving urban youth the opportunity to play the world’s most popular sport regardless of prior experience or economic means.

Eight Streets Neighborhood Association will have its regular meeting on Tuesday Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. in Project Place on Washington Street. The agenda includes ISD representatives coming to talk about rodent control.

The East Berkeley Neighborhood Association (EBNA) will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 for its regular meeting in Project Place.

The Friends of Titus Sparrow Park will have their Fall cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Ellis South End Neighborhood Association will hold its annual Fall Dinner on Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m. at Frenchie, 560 Tremont St. ​Join your friends and neighbors for a wonderful culinary evening to welcome in fall. The cost is $75 per person, $85 per non-member. This includes three courses of your choice accompanied by wine. Please register by email [email protected] or online. Space is limited to 50.

Bye to Chris the Mailman. After many years in the South End, Chris the Mailman will have a well-deserved retirement. Join neighbors in toasting to his retirement for an official goodbye this Friday, Oct. 26, at Stephie’s on Tremont, 5:30 p.m.

The IAG for the Exchange South End project will re-convene on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. in the former Flower Exchange building, 540 Albany St., to discuss next steps in implementation of the public benefits. This is a new process in the South End for distributing and discussing how to mitigate developments.

FENWAY TIMES

World Series Watch Party at Fenway Community Center

Join your fellow Fenwickians as we cheer on the Red Sox in Game 3 of the World Series this Friday, Oct. 26! Doors open at 7:30 p.m., first pitch is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. Pizza and refreshments provided by the Boston Red Sox.

Upcoming Fenway Park Events: Saturday, Nov. 10 and Sunday, Nov. 11 — Spartan Race, 10,000 expected, times TBA

Saturday, Nov. 17 —“The Game” Harvard v. Yale, 35,000 expected, noon-3:30 p.m.

World Series Home Games:

*Tuesday, Oct. 30 (if needed) – World Series Game 6 | 8:09 p.m. (gates open 5 p.m.)

*Wednesday, Oct. 31 (if needed) – World Series Game 7 | 8:09pm (gates open 5 p.m.)

• There will be a public meeting regarding the 60 Kilmarnock St. project on Nov. ,7 at 8 p.m. in Room C101 in the Main Campus Building at Simmons College, 300 Fenway. The proposed project includes a total of approximately 443 residential units in two buildings with ground-floor retail space, and 250 below-grade and surface parking spaces.