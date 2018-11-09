Compassionate Organics Announces Partnership with Green Thumb Industries

Compassionate Organics announced last week a strategic partnership with Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI), allowing Compassionate Organics’ local founder, Geoffrey Reilinger, to move forward to operationalize a Boston-based medical marijuana dispensary on historic Newbury Street.

Compassionate Organics is also pursuing a location in the 600th block of Tremont Street in the South End, but is not yet permitted for that location. Compassionate has said it expects to be up and running on Newbury Street by December.

“I’m thrilled to partner with GTI, a leader in the cannabis industry and a proven community partner that is committed to serving the patients of Boston with the very best products and care,” said Reilinger. “We have been impressed with GTI’s presence in Massachusetts including the service and product offerings at

their Amherst dispensary and cultivation facility in Holyoke – they have proven to be excellent, community-minded neighbors.”

GTI is comprised of a diverse team of world-class entrepreneurs, philanthropists, accomplished professionals and business people driven by the dual commitment to the patients and communities they serve. With proven experience operating successful businesses, GTI has long-term expertise in adhering to sustainable business practices, and a deep understanding of the law with regard to the regulatory process surrounding medical cannabis. The company’s Chief Medical Officer Jack McCue, MD, has deep Massachusetts roots, having attended Harvard University for undergraduate studies where he also held a medical faculty position, and trained at Beth Israel hospital.

He also previously held a professorship at the University of Massachusetts.

“It will be a privilege to partner with Geoffrey and his team to serve the Boston community,” said GTI Founder and CEO Ben Kovler. “Everyone deserves the right to wellness and we are driven by the opportunity to offer relief for those who need it most.”

This transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. is a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a well-rounded portfolio of brands including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals. The company also owns and operates a rapidly growing national chain of retail cannabis stores. Headquartered in Chicago, GTI has eight manufacturing facilities and licenses for 60 retail locations across eight highly regulated U.S. markets.