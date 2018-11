Agunese Marsilii (R) and Oscar Luna (L) during Dia de Muertos celebration at Copley Square last Friday afternoon, Nov. 2. The celebration of Dia de Muertos – or Day of the Dead – took place in Copley Nov. 1 and 2 in a partnership between the City and the Mexican Consulate. It was the first time the Mexican traditional celebration has taken place in Copley.